‘Sandy’ outlook at Kempton

Sandy Shores wont be unfancied when contesting the Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over seven furlongs of Kempton polytrack tonight. Brian Meehan’s charge has twice shaped encouragingly, improving last time out when fifth to Blaze Of Glory in a fast-run mile race on Lingfield ‘poly’ which has proved solid form.

This drop in trip is all about getting Sandy Shores to race on an even keel, the Sixties Icon filly pulled in the early stages, lesser distances are obviously faster and we’re hoping Sandy Shores will benefit from being ‘chased’ into the bridle and can finish strongly.

Meehan is convinced of her ability and has booked stable apprentice, Jordan Uys, who claims 7lbs allowance. He knows Sandy Shores well from riding work.

Richard Hannnon-trained Pepita is rated 84 and we’re aware that four-year-old Tibibit is by no means a forlorn hope but this is an opportunity and with three places available a good-priced each-way punt is recommended on Sandy Shores.

Recently the Jockey Club announced Kempton Park is being sold off to offset a colossal debt and raise funds to build another all-weather track, at Newmarket.

Unbelievable whatever the financial implications and I’m aghast such an action could be contemplated, protestation is obviously ‘big business’ nowadays to justify ‘rent-a-mob’ existence.

This particular evening meeting is dire, typical and I’ll bet there are less than 100 paying spectators. What is the point of continually investing in failure?

Arrogate in bumper Dubai entry

Arrogate is one of 168 nominations for the Dubai World Cup at Meydan on March 25.

Winner of the inaugural Pegasus World Cup last month, Arrogate is one of two possibles for trainer Bob Baffert along with last year’s third, Hoppertunity.

The legendary American handler has won the World Cup twice with Silver Charm and Captain Steve.

Mubtaahij, Lani and Highland Reel are also in the World Cup mix.

Aidan O’Brien’s Highland Reel has also been nominated for the Sheema Classic on Turf, along with stablemate Seventh Heaven and Roger Varian’s Postponed. Limato is the star European name among the entries for the Al Quoz Sprint with Peniaphobia and Lucky Bubbles flying the Hong Kong flag.

Last year’s winner Real Steel could bid for a repeat in the Dubai Turf but 2015 hero Solow, who has been off the track since last March, has not even been entered.

Royal Ascot winner Tepin has been nominated but appears unlikely to run as she recently suffered a bout of colic.

Moon Racer on track for Supreme

David Pipe has given the Champion Bumper winner of 2015 an entry in the opening day highlight, but he is likely to stick to novice company. He has not been seen since November and while Pipe confirmed he was in rude health, Moon Racer is now likely to head to the Festival without the aid of another run.

“Social media is a wonderful way of keeping racing enthusiasts connected, but it can sometimes lead to Chinese whispers that are wholly inaccurate,” the trainer told www.davidpipe.com.

Moon Racer is Sky Bet’s 5/1 second-favourite for the race they sponsor, behind impressive maiden hurdle winner, Melon.