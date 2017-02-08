Cooper hits 125 for Naps

PowerGen batsman Cephas Cooper finally came good for his school Naparima College, scoring an unbeaten 125 in the third round of the PowerGen Secondary School Premier league yesterday.

Cooper who grabbed five wickets in Naps loss last week, held the batting together at Lewis Street against Shiva Boys. His 125 spurred his team on to 256 for eight. The next best contributor was Justin Gangoo who made 18.

Shiva Boys in reply was bowled out for 197 -losing the game by 59 runs and handing Naparima College their first win of the tournament. Tariq Abdul made 48 and the hard hitting Isaiah Gomez scored 42, as Clevon Kalawan 3/24 proved too much on the day.

At Tunapuna, Hillview was defeated by Carapichaima East Secondary in a very exciting game. Batting first, Hillview was bowled out for 159 with Leonardo Julien topscoring with 40 and Keagan Simmons the West Indies under-19 player scoring 33. Brandon Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Caps, in taking 4/23, while James Duncan grabbed 3/39.

In reply, Caps lost wickets at regular intervals but Travis Heera with 48 did enough to take them over the line at 160/7.