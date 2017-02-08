Minister Smith selling T&T

Minister of Sports Darryl Smith is very eager to make T&T a main destination for international teams and clubs when it comes to sports tourism.

Smith made this disclosure, not for the first time as he used the launch of the Union Americana de Natacion ( UANA) Water Polo which serves as a FINA World Championship qualifier on Monday night, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, VIP Lounge, Mucurapo, to make the Ministry’s intention clear.

He said, “The Ministry of Sport was a part of the T&T Manufacturers’ Association Trade and Industry Convention last year and this indicated a step in the right direction in the monetizing of sport. Our thinking with the Sport Company of T&T as it relates to the new facilities is that we are now open for business of producing world class athletes in these factories, and with the current economic climate as it relates to oil and gas the timing for having these facilities opened was fantastic to assist with the diversification of the economy.”

Speaking at Monday’s welcome reception, Smith first welcomed the teams to T&T and spoke of the Ministry’s thrust in making sport tourism a viable industry in this country.

Along with host T&T, Canada, Brazil and Argentina will compete for two spots to the World Championship until Saturday February 11 at the National Aquatic Centre, Balmain, Couva with the aim of being one of the two teams to qualify to Budapest Hungary in July.

Also addressing the audience were Felix Calderon President of Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN) and Dale Neuberger Vice-President of FINA and President UANA.

Calderon on this visit did an inspection of the facilities for CCCAN at the Aquatic Centre and Tobago for the Open Water competition and said he was extremely pleased with the competition venues and “was at a lost of words” when he viewed the magnitude of the facility.

Neuberger described the facility as the “most beautiful in the Americas” and commended the leadership in aquatics on the good work in aquatics.

President of the Amateur Swimming Association of T&T (ASAT&T) Wendell Lai Hing, echoed the sentiments of the Minister regarding the development of the sporting industry. In addition, he congratulated the local organising committee chaired by Ryan Smith on organising this major Water Polo tournament on such short notice.

Lai Hing also mentioned the upcoming CCCAN Championships which would feature the disciplines of water polo, swimming, synchronised swimming and open water. With over one thousand projected visitors over two weeks of competition, these tournaments are expected to generate significant long term and short term economic benefits to the country.

Among the guests at the event were Michael Phillips Chairman of Sportt, Adam Montserin, the chief executive officer at Sportt, Brian Lewis President of T&T Olympic Committee and Lindsay Gillette Vice President CCCAN.

Competition splashed off last night with Argentina facing Brazil followed by T&T versus Canada.