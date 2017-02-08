Mohammed, Ramdin fire Red Force into semis

NORTH SOUND—Jason Mohammed struck his first half-century of the Regional Super50 as reigning champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force confirmed their spot in the semi-finals with an uncomplicated five-wicket victory over Kent Spitfires yesterday.

Playing at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Red Force easily chased down a target of 195 with right-hander Mohammed spearheading the run chase with an unbeaten 78 off 88 deliveries.

He was supported by captain Denesh Ramdin who also notched his first half-century of the tournament with 56.

Veteran seamer Darren Stevens was the chief wicket-taker with three for 34.

Sent in earlier, the English County once again struggled and could only muster 194 all out off 46 overs, as the Red Force seamers got stuck into innings.

Experienced former West Indies seamer Ravi Rampaul claimed four for 37 while rookie pacer Roshon Primus picked up two for 35.

Windies speedster Shannon Gabriel was once again effective, taking one for 25 from eight stingy overs.

Will Gidman led Kent’s fight with a top score of 50 while Stevens got 38 and Alex Blake, 30.

They were 173 for four in the 41st over but collapsed to lose their last six wickets for just 21 runs in quick time.

Red Force earned four points from the outing to move to 22 points while Kent remained third on nine points.

Kent failed to get the good start they hoped for when they lost three quick wickets to slump to 40 for three in the 14th over,

However, Gidman then helped restart the innings, anchoring successive half-century partnerships with Stevens and Blake.

The left-hander faced 77 deliveries and counted two fours, posting 58 for the fourth wicket with Stevens and another 75 for the fifth wicket with Blake.

Stevens produced a breezy knock, facing 47 balls and blasting one four and three sixes while Blake struck a four and a six in a busy 45-ball innings.

Once seamer Rayad Emrit bowled Gidman in the 41st over, the Kent challenge withered quickly.

In reply, Red Force got off to a flier with Kjorn Ottley hammering five fours and a six in a fluent 32 as he put on 49 for the first wicket with Imran Khan (20).

However, once they were separated three wickets fell 16 runs to leave Red Force stumbling but Mohammed and Ramdin then came together to ease any worries over the result in a 127-run, fourth wicket partnership.

Mohammed struck nine fours and two sixes in registering his seventh List A half-century while Ramdin belted three fours and three sixes in a rapid 59-ball cameo.

By the time Ramdin and Primus (0) were dismissed without a run added at 192, Red Force were already assured of victory and Mohammed formalised the result in the 42nd over with a boundary. CMC

SCOREBOARD

RED FORCE VS KENT

KENT INNINGS

D Bell-Drummond c wkp Ramdin b Primus .....10

S Dickson c Pierre b Gabriel ..............................6

S Northeast lbw b Pierre .................................23

D Stevens c Lewis b Primus ..........................38

W Gidman b Emrit ...............................................50

A Blake c wkp Ramdin b Rampaul............ 36

A Rouse not out........................................................ 7

M Coles c wkp Ramdin b Rampaul.............. 6

J Tredwell run out ....................................................2

A Riley b Rampaul ....................................................1

M Hunn b Rampaul .................................................0

Extras (lb3, nb1, w11) ..........................................15

TOTAL (all out, 46 overs)..................... 194

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-38, 3-40, 4-98, 5-173, 6-176, 7-184, 8-189, 9-194, 10-194.

Bowling: Gabriel 8-2-25-1 (w2), Rampaul 10-1-37-4 (w1), Pierre 6-0-36-1, Primus 10-0-35-2 (w6, nb1), Emrit 8-0-35-1 (w2), Mohammed 4-0-23-0.

RED FORCE INNINGS

K Ottley c Coles b Stevens............................. 32

Imran Khan c and b Stevens......................... 20

N Alexis c Tredwell b Stevens......................... 4

J Mohammed not out ........................................78

D Ramdin c Rouse b Coles.............................. 56

R Primus run out..................................................... 0

K Pierre not out .........................................................0

Extras (lb3, w4, nb1) ..............................................8

TOTAL (5 wkts, 41.2 overs) .................198

Did not bat: E Lewis, R Emrit, R Rampaul, S Gabriel.

Fall of wickets: 1-49, 2-58, 3-65, 4-192, 5-192.

Bowling: Coles 9.2-2-52-1 (w2, nb1), Hunn 5-0-29-0 (w1), Tredwell 10-1-37-0, Stevens 10-0-34-3 (w1), Gidman 2-0-7-0, Riley 5-1-36-0.

Result: Red Force won by five wickets.

Points: Red Force 4, Kent 0.

Toss: Red Force.

Umpires: G Brathwaite, V Smith.

​OTHER RESULT

Scorpions beat Jaguars by 20 runs

SCORPIONS 255 off 49.4 overs (Steven Taylor 86, Andre McCarthy 45, John Campbell 42; Raymon Reifer 4-38, Ronsford Beaton 2-33, Chris Barnwell 2-45)

JAGUARS 235 off 49.4 overs (Assad Fudadin 57, Raymon Reifer 54, Anthony Bramble 39, Veerasammy Permaul 30; John Campbell 4-43)

​