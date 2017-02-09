Canada baptises T&T water polo men 35-1

Host T&T’s senior water polo men’s team was given a baptism of sorts, as a much more physical Canadian line-up coasted to a lopsided 35-1 triumph in its opening match of the four-team 2017 Union Americana de Natacion (UANA) Water Polo Cup, a World Championship Qualification Tournament on Tuesday night.

Playing in the second match of the opening night’s double-header at the National Aquatic Centre, Balmain, Couva, the inexperienced locals who have dominated at the Carifta and Caribbean and Central American Nations (CCCAN) level were on the receiving end of the visitors powerful attack and trailed 11-0 at the end of the first eighth-minute quarter.

There was a slight defensive improvement by the T&T players who under vocal coach Andrew Francis limited the Canadians to seven goals in the second quarter, but still found themselves behind 18-0 at the half-time interval.

The second-half was more of the same as Canada, which also began a new era following the retirement of a number of senior players and a new coach in Italian Pino Porzio, continued to dominate via their very tight and strong defense which helped develop a strong offensive attack based on counters attacks from turnovers.

Canada added eight goals in the third period, but the highlight of the period came when T&T’s Gregorio Felician found the back of the net to trail 20-1.

And in the final quarter, the North Americans continued to pile on the pressure and banged in nine more goals for a 35-1 scoreline with Jeremie Blanchard finishing with a day-high, seven goals.

Matthew Halajian got a handful of goals as well for the winners while team captain, Nicolas Constantine-Bicori and Aria Soleimanipak added four goals apiece.

The trio of Gaelan Patterson, Dusan Radojcic and Ronen Gros helped themselves to hat-tricks, while David Lapins and George Torakis netted two each, and Scott Patterson, and Devan Thumwood, the others.

Speaking after the loss, T&T manager Ryan Smith credited his team for playing their hearts out for four quarters which will helped them continue to improve day by day in this tournament.

Smith added, “We are the only team representing the CCCAN region and coming up against these stronger teams these results are expected.”

“We are more focussed on how we are able to compete at this level at this point in time, than looking at the scoreline, as we are using these matches to asses our growth and we look towards our target of qualification for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.”

Earlier in the first match of the tournament, a clash of South American powerhouses, Brazil dominated Argentina 9-3 led by a beaver-trick from Pedro Real.

The match was close for most of the time with Brazil holding a 1-0 lead at the end of the first quarter before going 2-1 up at the half-time interval.

However, in the third period, the Brazilians got some breathing space by outscoring their rivals 3-1 for a 5-2 advantage while in the four quarter they added four more goals, to Argentina’s one from an extra-man and from turnovers.

Gustavo Coutinho and Gustavo Guimaraes chipped in with two goals each for Brazil, and Anderson Cruz, one while Guido Martino (two) and German Yanez had Argentina replies.

Last night, T&T came up against Brazil while Canada battled Argentina and today, the final preliminary round of matches take place from 6.30pm with Brazil facing Canada followed by T&T and Argentina from 7.30pm

At the end of the round-robin stage of the tournament tomorrow, the semifinals will take place on Friday with first against fourth and second versus third, ahead of Saturday’s bronze medal and gold medal matches.

Both finalists will qualify to the FINA Water Polo World Championships carded for Budapest, Hungary later this year.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Venue: National Aquatic Centra, Balmain, Couva

Preliminary Round: Today

n Brazil vs Canada, 6pm

n T&T vs Argentina, 7.30pm

Tomorrow

Semifinals:

n 1st place vs 4th place, 6pm

n 2nd place vs 3rd placei, 7.30pm

Saturday February 11:

n Bronze medal match, 11am

Finals, 12.30pm