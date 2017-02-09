T&T Beach Soccer team off to B’dos

T&T’s Beach Soccer team will head out to Bridgetown, Barbados today to compete at the Barbados International Beach Soccer Showcase.

The outing will be part of their build up to the CONCACAF Beach Soccer World Cup qualifiers in the Bahamas later this month. The team, under head coach Benny Astorga completed an eight-day training camp at Turtle Beach, Tobago on Monday with assistance of some players from Barcelona FC’s Beach Soccer team including captain Ramiro Amarelle.

T&T will face Guyana in its opening game from 7 pm on Friday and will then come up against the home team on Saturday, before closing against the English Beach Soccer team Sunday.

Yesterday, Astorga said the outing will be a great opportunity for the team to get some warm-up before they head to Bahamas for the tournament.

“We’ve had a wonderful training camp in Tobago over the past few days. It was very intense and the guys learnt a lot and are now looking forward to the matches ahead after finalising the 15-man squad,” he added. He believes the experience of training with Amarelle was a huge benefit for the players. “It was great for our guys to be able to engage in such lengthy training sessions with those players from Europe. It showed them the level they need to be at in order to perform on a world level and with the best teams and players in the world. These guys showed us what it takes with intensity and hard work. Where we are at right now is good for the Caribbean but it needs to be better for us to compete on a higher level and we got a taste of that in this camp,” Astorga added.

Astorga, a former US beach soccer team player is optimistic of T&T’s chances of advancing to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, scheduled for Bahamas, April 27 to May 7. According to Astorga “We have what it takes to beat the teams in the Concacaf Championship. We will be carrying the fire that we had in the previous tournament into this one in the Bahamas. The experience now is greater than before. We have learned from our mistakes and we will focus on not allowing that to happen again in order to give us that edge which we need to get past the opponents this time around.”

From Barbados, the team will also visit Guadeloupe for another training camp before heading to Bahamas. T&T are in Group C for Concacaf Championship, with the United States, Antigua and Barbuda and US Virgin Islands. T&T faces Antigua/Barbuda in its opening match on February 20.

By virtue of hosting the tournament, the Bahamas will be the top seed in Group A. The champion and the runner-up will join Bahamas as the three CONCACAF representatives in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2017.

Tournament host Bahamas, who was seeded into Group A will face Jamaica, Belize and Guyana. In Group B, defending CONCACAF Beach Soccer champion Mexico was joined by Guatemala, Canada and Guadeloupe. El Salvador will be in Group D with Costa Rica, Panama and Turks & Caicos Islands.

CONCACAF BEACH SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP BAHAMAS 2017 GROUPS

Group A

Bahamas

Jamaica

Belize

Guyana

Group B

Mexico

Guatemala

Canada

Guadeloupe

Group C

United States

Trinidad & Tobago

Antigua & Barbuda

US Virgin Islands

Group D

El Salvador

Costa Rica

Panama

Turks & Caicos Islands

T&T 15-MAN SQUAD

Goalkeepers; Zane Coker, Victor Thomas

Defensive Players; Ryan Augustine (c), Shallun Bobb, Lemuel Lyons, Jesse Bailey

Wingers; Chad Appoo, Hakeem King, Shane Hospedales, Kerwin Stafford, Kelvon Charles

Pivots; Kevon Woodley, David McDougall, Makan Hislop, Jared Bennett