Amla, De Kock centuries propel South Africa to 384-6 in 5th ODI

CENTURION

The pair shared an opening stand of 187 after South Africa lost the toss and was asked to bat. De Kock struck 109 and Amla made 154.

As a result, Amla notched his fourth consecutive hundred on the ground, while De Kock made it four centuries in his last five games at Centurion.

De Kock also kept up his 100 per cent conversion rate of fifties to hundreds at the venue and became the fastest wicketkeeper-batsman to 3000 ODI runs, reaching the landmark in his 74th innings.

He was the first to bring up his hundred on Friday, doing so in 80 deliveries before falling to fast bowler Suranga Lakmal.

Amla anchored the innings perfectly, but also lashed out toward the close. He struck five sixes in his 134-ball knock, making the most of an excellent batting surface, and was dismissed only in the penultimate over.

South Africa leads the series 4-0, and will leapfrog Australia to the top of the ICC rankings if it pulls off a 5-0 sweep. (AP)