B-ball meeting Wednesday in Tobago

Jerrel Orr, a former Deputy Chairman of the Tobago Zonal Basketball Commission is inviting teams/clubs to an important meeting on Wednesday at the Shaw Park Pavillion, Scarborough, from 6 pm to discuss the future of the sport on the sister isle for the coming season.

Orr said the meeting is critical toward determining whether there will be a basketball league this season as all its committee members have resigned. "As the former Deputy Chairman of the above mentioned organisation I am informing all teams that the league is now without a committee to manage its affairs as all the constitutionally elected members have resigned."

Clubs/teams are being asked to have at least two representatives there. Main items on the agenda will be the acceptance or rejection of the committee members' resignations and the appointment of an interim committee to manage the affairs of the league if needed.