Cooper pencils in return
Published:
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Bryan Cooper is aiming to return to the saddle next weekend having suffered a fractured pelvis on New Year's Eve.
The injury-plagued rider suffered his latest setback when he was unseated from Arkwrisht, who made a bad mistake five out in a beginners' chase at Punchestown.
But he is reported to be on the mend, and has been boosted by a schooling session at Gordon Elliott's yard.
Cooper told his 32Red.com blog: "I rode out for the first time since my injury at Gordon's this (Friday) morning. I rode three lots and felt great, no problems at all.
