Golf to complete a clear round

Gassin Golf is 'thrown-in' the sixteen-runner, Â£155000, Betfair Handicap Hurdle over two miles of 'soft, heavy in places' Newbury today, judged on his best form!

We haven't seen that since Gassin Golf finished a creditable fifth (of 14) to Cheltenian in the grade two Scottish Champion Hurdle Limited Handicap over a similar distance last April, after which this Montjeu gelding was spelled for six months.

Richard Lee held the license but it was switched to daughter Kerry, already a serial 'Saturday' trainer with an uncanny knack of landing valuable handicaps; none bigger than this prestigious race, formerly known as 'the Schweppes' won by Persian War in 1968. Persian War beat Major Rose in a memorable close finish, my first-ever racing article, for the Derby Telegraph; seems like yesterday!

Ten months since that 'career-best' by Gassin Golf but he finished fifth on this Berkshire course 77 days ago over an extended two and a half miles!

Perhaps Kerry reckoned Gassin Golf needed further, anything is worth a try but the eight-year-old will be racing over his optimum distance off a favourable mark under Jamie Moore, also aboard last time.

Jamie, brother of champion flat-race jockey, Ryan Moore, is terrific, ideal for these wonderful fiercely-competitive 'cavalry charges!'

Our time-handicap illustrates obvious opportunities for well-backed duo, William H Bonney and Song Light, with several others fancied but at huge odds Gassin Golf is an enterprising each-way selection with four places on offer.

Running in tandem will be a seven-race programme on Lingfield polytrack where once-raced Beressa is a 'special' for the Maiden Stakes over five furlongs, mount of David Probert.

Later 'Probe' will be riding Red Hot Chilly, one of six 'decs' for a moderate Maiden Stakes over twelve furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta; look no further for the winner and it will be immensely disappointing if Dai Burchell's charge doesn't finally gain those elusive winning brackets.

Tizzard stars at Exeter

Colin Tizzard is hoping to glean more Cheltenham Festival clues from Alary and Finian's Oscar when the pair feature on a high-quality card at Exeter tomorrow. Finian's Oscar, ante-post favourite for the Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle, has the easier easy task on paper in his prep race, while Alary bids to redeem himself and show he is a good horse.

It is certainly a fact-finding mission for Tizzard with Alary when he bids to put a poor display at Haydock behind him in the 188bet.co.uk Graduation Chase.

The French import disappointed on his British debut when pulled up in the Peter Marsh Chase, but looked to have a valid excuse as he scoped dirty afterwards. Tizzard reports Alary to have made a good recovery and is just hoping the seven-year-old can put in a decent show this time and get his career back on track.

Alary had attracted ante-post support for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup in which the Dorset trainer holds a strong hand with Thistlecrack, Native River and Cue Card.

Whether he can still join that elite band at Cheltenham may well hinge on how he fares in a fascinating four-runner affair over three miles.