Kohli leads record-setting

HYDERABAD-Virat Kohli struck his fourth double century as India declared on 687-6 and demoralised Bangladesh further by taking a wicket on a record-filled day two yesterday of their sole Test.

Bangladesh reached 41-1 in 14 overs, losing Soumya Sarkar to an edge on 15 two overs before stumps at Rajiv Ghandi International Stadium.

Bangladesh trail by 646 runs, with Tamim Iqbal on 24, and Mominul Haque on 1.

Kohli, resuming from 111 overnight, scored 204 from 246 deliveries, and hit 24 fours. He became the first batsman in cricket history to post double hundreds in four consecutive test series.

He scored 200 against West Indies in Antigua, 211 against New Zealand in Indore, and 235 against England in Mumbai, all in 2016. He surpassed Donald Bradman and Rahul Dravid, who achieved double hundreds in three successive series.

He was finally dismissed in the 126th over, as Taijul Islam (3-156) trapped him lbw.

"I have seen him on television so many times, but this was a different experience bowling to him in a test. Obviously, I got to learn a lot," teenage Bangladesh offspinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz said.

He bowled a second-best 42 overs and took 2-165.

"The pitch is quite flat ... but the odd ball was spinning, and they were uncomfortable against those deliveries," Mehedi Hasan said. "We have scored nearly 600 in New Zealand, so we need to believe."

Starting from 356-3, India's 500 came up after lunch in the 128th over, and shortly afterward it registered the highest innings at the venue, beating its own 503 against Australia in 2013.

Ravichandran Ashwin (34) was caught at slip off Mehedi Hasan, and India marched on, crossing 600 in the 147th over.

It became the first team in cricket history to record 600-plus totals in three successive test innings. Previously, India scored 631 and 759-7 declared against England in Mumbai and Chennai in December.

After tea, Wriddhiman Saha (106 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (60 not out) looked for quick runs. They put on 118 for the seventh wicket, and India declared when Saha reached his second test hundred.

Saha, who survived a stumping attempt early on as wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim fumbled, got to his hundred off 153 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

At the other end, Jadeja scored his fifth test half-century off 68 balls.

Saha knew he was lucky after Mushfiqur missed, and felt the century was destined.

"Virat always backs everybody and tells you to play your natural game," he said. "That's why I tried playing that shot (referring to the missed stumping chance). But Virat said that it's not a problem, if you again get a chance, hit it."