Wilson retains WASA monthly Class One crown

Carenage Blaster Aaron Wilson kept hold of his Class One title when the WASA Table Tennis Club Monthly Challenge Tournament continued at WASA Sports Club, St Joseph on Thursday night.

In the eagerly anticipated decider Wilson, the two-time reigning Caribbean Junior Singles champion outclassed former top ranked local and WASA's Curtis Humphreys 11-9, 11-5, 11-8.

In the semifinals, Wilson, who had one loss on the night to Anson Wellington in the round-robin stage overcame rival Arun Roopnarine of Arima Hawks 12-10, 11-6, 12-10 while Humphreys topped unattached Yuraaj Dookram 11-4, 11-7, 11-5.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Wilson ousted Aaron Edwards of Gladiators 12-10, 11-9, 11-5, Humphreys defeated WASA's Kenneth Parmanand 11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, Roopnarine beat PowerGen's Sarvesh Mungal 8-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4 and Dookram overwhelmed Alaric Humphreys 11-6, 12-10, 11-7.