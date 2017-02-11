Woods pulls out of next 2 tourneys

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif-

Woods said Friday on his website that he was still coping with back spasms that he attributed to his withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic last week.

"My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down," Woods said. "This is not what I was hoping for or expecting."

The Tiger Woods Foundation now runs the Genesis Open in Los Angeles, and Woods was expected to play Riviera next week for the first time since 2006. He also withdrew from the Honda Classic near his home in Florida.

Woods said he would still go to Riviera to support the tournament.

Woods was out of golf for 15 months while recovering from three back surgeries-the first one a week before the 2014 Masters, the most recent in October 2015 - and returned with high hopes at an unofficial event in the Bahamas the first week in December. Woods made 24 birdies to offset a litany of mistakes and finished 15th in an 18-man field.

His return to a full field didn't last long. Woods didn't make the cut at Torrey Pines, and lasted only one round at Dubai, where he shot 77 and walked gingerly on the putting greens and climbing out of bunkers. He cited back spasms the next day when he withdrew.

Earlier in the week, Woods said in a promotional interview that he didn't think he would "ever feel great" again because of the surgeries. The interview was with Peter Dawson, the former R&A chief executive who now promotes golf in Dubai.

"I feel good, not great," Woods said in the interview. "Granted, I don't think I'll ever feel great because it's three back surgeries, four knee operations. I'm always going to be a little sore. It's just the way it is. As long as I can function, and function at a good enough level, I'm fine with that."