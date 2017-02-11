YTC boxers in action tomorrow

The T&T Boxing Association in conjunction with the Youth Training Centre (YTC) will continue its on-going community boxing programme tomorrow at the Youth Training Centre, Golden Grove Road, Arouca, with a duel between YTC Conquerors and The Rest from 1 pm.

The card will include a feature contest between YTC's Romel Lezama against Kyleron Ruiz of Potential Boxing Gym in a three round middleweight fight. Lezama was a stand-out at the recent National Boxing Championship at the Cosmic Boxing Gym in Marabella over a month ago but has not been in action since. He faces rising talent Ruiz, who is also national champion in the 64kg and will go up in weight for the fight tomorrow.

A series of equally interesting encounters will make up the undercard with talented Tyrell Cadet of YTC facing Aaron Williams in a 69 kg fight, among many others.