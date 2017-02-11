Zlatan to extend stay at United

MANCHESTER-

The 35-year-old former Sweden international has enjoyed a fruitful first campaign in English football and has netted 20 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Ibrahimovic joined United on a free transfer from French champions Paris St Germain, signing a one-year deal in July with the option of extending his contract for a second season.

"He came with intention of staying two years and the first year is going better than every expectation," United manager Mourinho said yesterday.

"He knows we are going to try again to improve next season and try to share with him in a fantastic way probably the last year of his career at the highest level."

Ibrahimovic has clearly enjoyed teaming up again with Mourinho, having worked under him when the Portuguese was in charge of Inter Milan in 2008-09.

The Swede, who netted 50 goals in his last season at PSG, has been able to replicate his clinical finishing at United.

He scored with a stunning scissor kick three minutes into his debut in a friendly against Galatasaray, hit a late winner against Leicester to land United the Community Shield in August, the traditional curtain-raiser to the season, then marked his first Premier League start with a long-range strike against Bournemouth.

The former Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona and AC Milan forward became the oldest player to score 15 goals in a Premier League season when he netted in last weekend's win against Leicester.

That hot streak is now set to continue next season with Mourinho saying: "I am convinced he is staying. No problem with his family. I offer him extra days off to go to Sweden, he never goes."

Diego Maradona to get ambassador role with FIFA

Diego Maradona is getting an ambassador's role with FIFA.

It wants to ensure the Argentina great "has a major role in FIFA's activities to promote the game across the globe," including with its Legends team.

The 56-year-old Maradona will be involved in "relevant development projects," FIFA said yesterday.

Maradona announced his new role on Thursday, hailing FIFA as "clean and transparent" under President Gianni Infantino.

Maradona feuded with former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and long-time Argentina soccer leader Julio Grondona, who was FIFA's senior vice president when he died in 2014.

Last month, Maradona played soccer at FIFA headquarters on his first visit since a November 2009 disciplinary hearing over a profane post-match rant. Maradona, the Argentina coach at the time, was banned from the 2010 World Cup draw in South Africa.

Carroll clinches goal of month

Andy Carroll's scissor kick has won the Premier League Goal of the Month award - and sparked a heated debate after beating Olivier Giroud's 'scorpion' kick.

The Premier League yesterday announced that Carroll's acrobatic strike for West Ham in their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace was the best goal in January.

But debate immediately raged on social media with many people - notably Arsenal fans - claiming Giroud's clever back-flick with his heel against the same opposition should have won the award.

Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored with the same technique as Giroud a week earlier - although replays showed he was offside - and his was named Goal of the Month for December.

But Hammers manager Slaven Bilic is in no doubt about which goal was the best.

"Andy's was a perfect goal," he said.

"A few of those scissor kicks you think 'could the keeper have saved it?' or 'that was lucky because he hit it with the shin pad', or the ball went in the middle of the goal or bounced in front of the keeper.

"This was like it was for a comic book - when you have a page for a great scissor-kick goal you would have it go in a corner and that was exactly what he did.

"Okay, I am not objective but for me this was a better one because those (scorpion) goals that they scored, they were magnificent, but they were a little bit lucky.

"They had nothing to lose, the ball was there and they thought 'okay, let's try it' and suddenly they are celebrating.

"Andy's was planned from the moment the cross came in."

Carroll, who has scored four goals in his last four appearances, admitted the spectacular strike was the best of his career.

He told West Ham's website: "I'm delighted to have won the Goal of the Month competition, especially given how good some of the other goals were.

"As soon as I hit it I knew it was in, I got a good connection and knew it would hit the back of the net. It's definitely the best goal I've ever scored, one I'm very proud of.

"I enjoy every goal I score, but that one was certainly a little bit more special - I don't think I'll ever get bored of watching that one back."

Nicholas - Wenger going nowhere

In his latest Sporting Life column, Charlie Nicholas insists there is no chance of Arsene Wenger leaving Arsenal before the end of the season, regardless of their result against Hull this weekend.

This is not a crisis situation and my old club are still in the pack, although the title is gone to Chelsea for me now. If anyone is going to be a threat then it's Tottenham or Manchester City.

There's going to be a lot of anger on Saturday and the fans will be expecting the team to produce a performance.

Regardless of who plays, because the squad is strong enough to win whoever Wenger picks, Arsenal need a good win against Hull and the key to that is starting well and easing the pressure.

Hull have been impressive under Marco Silva. They're very organised, although they'll be without Abel Hernandez, who has found a bit of form.

If feel for Wenger and I want to support him and the ones who want Wenger out made their mind up a long time ago.

The board will leave it to be his decision but there's no way he will stand down early because it was a nightmare when Sir Alex Ferguson did it.

They've got Bayern coming up, which was always going to be big but is now gigantic, and then the FA Cup, which has kept him in the job.

Everything seems hinged on securing a top-four finish again but if they don't make it then is a cup win really good enough to keep him in the job? They can beat Bayern Munich but I don't think they will.

If he doesn't win anything this season then the odds might well swing in favour of him leaving this summer but there's no chance he will before then.

Even if they lose to Hull then there will not be change. Anything like that won't help. The players will just slack off even more and Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez certainly won't commit if Wenger says he's leaving.