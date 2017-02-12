Spurs stumble in EPL title race LIVERPOOL, England- After implosions by Manchester City, Liverpool, and then Arsenal over the past month, it was second-place Tottenham's turn to trip up yesterday.

Bayern stretches lead to 7 points BERLIN- Second-placed Leipzig was beaten 3-0 at home by Hamburger SV, third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt was defeated by the same score to Bayer Leverkusen, and fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at bottom club Darmstadt.

Charles strikes double sprint gold Rachael King T&T's Chelsea Anika Charles raced to gold in both the women's 200 metres and 60m at the Samford Open Indoor held in the Samford University Crossplex in Brimingham, Alabama, USA.

25 football clubs get licensing certificates Twenty five local clubs received their club licensing certificate for the 2017 season after completing a compliance process in the first year of the T&T Football Association (T&TFA)/Concacaf Club Licensing programme dating back to 2016.

Paul off to cycling camp in Switzerland T&T junior cyclist Nicholas Paul left here yesterday for Argyle, Switzerland to attend a track training camp for three months. The programme pedal off tomorrow.

Bissessar's TTASA fastest for 2016 Former San Fernando Mayor Ian Atherly was voted the fastest man on bike in the Open Class for the 2016 T&T Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) Drag Racing season.

Green all-round act spurs Warriors MEMPHIS- Green had 12 rebounds, ten assists and a career-best ten steals, part of a Warriors defense that forced 19 Memphis turnovers and 39 percent shooting.

