|
Sunday, February 12, 2017
After implosions by Manchester City, Liverpool, and then Arsenal over the past month, it was second-place Tottenham's turn to trip up yesterday.
|
Sunday, February 12, 2017
BERLIN-
Second-placed Leipzig was beaten 3-0 at home by Hamburger SV, third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt was defeated by the same score to Bayer Leverkusen, and fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at bottom club Darmstadt.
|
Sunday, February 12, 2017
Rachael King
T&T's Chelsea Anika Charles raced to gold in both the women's 200 metres and 60m at the Samford Open Indoor held in the Samford University Crossplex in Brimingham, Alabama, USA.
|
Sunday, February 12, 2017
|
Sunday, February 12, 2017
Twenty five local clubs received their club licensing certificate for the 2017 season after completing a compliance process in the first year of the T&T Football Association (T&TFA)/Concacaf Club Licensing programme dating back to 2016.
|
Sunday, February 12, 2017
T&T junior cyclist Nicholas Paul left here yesterday for Argyle, Switzerland to attend a track training camp for three months. The programme pedal off tomorrow.
|
Sunday, February 12, 2017
Former San Fernando Mayor Ian Atherly was voted the fastest man on bike in the Open Class for the 2016 T&T Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) Drag Racing season.
|
Sunday, February 12, 2017
MEMPHIS-
Green had 12 rebounds, ten assists and a career-best ten steals, part of a Warriors defense that forced 19 Memphis turnovers and 39 percent shooting.
|
Sunday, February 12, 2017
|
Sunday, February 12, 2017
Rudolph Hope, former secretary of the North Zone Secondary Schools Football League, came in for high praises when the sitting executive of the league held an appreciation function in his honour, at East Mucurapo Secondary School, Mucurapo Road, on Friday night.
