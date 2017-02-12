25 football clubs get licensing certificates

Twenty five local clubs received their club licensing certificate for the 2017 season after completing a compliance process in the first year of the T&T Football Association (T&TFA)/Concacaf Club Licensing programme dating back to 2016.

Speaking at the presentation of the certificates T&TFA President David John-Williams promised to introduce the Club Licensing programme into the local game roughly a year ago and on Thursday evening he was proudly congratulating ten T&T Pro League clubs and 13 Super League clubs upon receiving their certificates following the opening phase of the programme.

This is among some of the development programmes the T&TFA has introduced in recent times including the FIFA Solidarity and Compensation Training Workshop for local clubs, the Concacaf Goalkeeping Course, Futsal Referees Course and the T&TFA/Dutch Instructors and Coaching courses among others.

Moving Clubs into the process of falling into line with both Fifa and Concacaf guidelines has been the objective.

John-Williams said the Club Licensing Programme was introduced to assist all local clubs and while the Pro League and Super League clubs were among the first set to benefit from the programme, others clubs in the six local regional associations will be targeted in 2017.

The advancement of club football through the club licensing programme is directly related to key performance indicators within the areas of infrastructure, sporting, administration, finance, legal and social responsibility.