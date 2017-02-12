Bayern stretches lead to 7 points

BERLIN-

Second-placed Leipzig was beaten 3-0 at home by Hamburger SV, third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt was defeated by the same score to Bayer Leverkusen, and fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at bottom club Darmstadt.

Bayern, which hosts Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, looked to be laboring toward its second straight league draw after an uninspiring performance before Arturo Vidal struck in the final minute and Arjen Robben added another in injury time.

With just one Bundesliga goal so far after scoring 32 in all competitions last season, Thomas Mueller's disappointing season epitomizes the club's unexpected dip in form. But the Germany forward crossed for Vidal to score from close range, and Robben played a one-two with fellow substitute Douglas Costa to seal it.

Robert Lewandowski and Mueller had come closest for the side in the first half and Lewandowski struck the post in the second. Ingolstadt remains second last. (AP)