Charles strikes double sprint gold

Rachael King

T&T's Chelsea Anika Charles raced to gold in both the women's 200 metres and 60m at the Samford Open Indoor held in the Samford University Crossplex in Brimingham, Alabama, USA.

The local sprinter first lined up in the 200m on Friday evening and clocked 24.26 seconds to finish ahead of 78 other competitors.

Yesterday, the University of Arkansas, Little Rock senior, faced the starter in the 60m dash and crossed in 7.55 to reach the top of the podium again. She reached the final after clocking 7.62 in the preliminaries.

She broke both her school's indoor record in the 60m and 200m and presently is ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference in the 60m, 200m and 400m.

T&T's Lisa Wickham, a freshaman at Tennessee Tech, also competed in the 60m event and placed seventh in 7.70, 0.04 seconds slower that her qualifying time of 7.66 in the preliminary round.

Last week, Charles picked up a silver medal in the 400m at the University of South Alabama Invitational at the same venue. She crossed in a time of 54.54. She was also part of the 4x400 team that placed fourth in 3:52.09.

In Nashville, Tennessee, Western Kentucky senior Peli Alzola ran in the women's 200m and placed third in heat three in 24.89, to finish 19th overall at the Music City Challenge held at Vanderbilt-Multipurpose Facility.