Defence Force, Central FC eye Pro Bowl final

Nigel Simon

Holders Defence Force and three-time reigning league champions Central FC will start as firm favourites to reach next Sunday's Digicel Pro Bowl winner-take-all $100,000 final when semi-final matches take place today at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

In the opener from 4pm, Central FC which captured a historic third straight league title, a week ago at the same venue and hammered St Ann's Rangers 8-0 in the quarterfinal, comes up against Club Sando, which blanked much fancied Ma Pau Stars 2-0 in their last-eight meeting.

While based on current form the Dale Saunders-coached Central FC will be heavy favorites, the Angus Eve-coached Club Sando is not to be taken lightly as they were one of the few clubs to take a point off the "Couva Sharks" in a 1-1 second round league draw, after losing the first encounter, 2-1.

The Marvin Gordon-coached "Teteron Men", winners of W Connection in last year's final registered a come-from-behind 2-1 win over San Juan Jabloteh in their quarterfinal, and will now need to get a first win over the Lawmen this season to get to within a win of a successful title defense and add to their First Citizens Cup triumph from last November.

However, the Lawmen, have been in ominous form in recent matches, and followed up their 9-0 drubbing of Pt Fortin Civic in one of two qualifiers, with a 3-2 penalty-kicks defeat of four-time winners, W Connection to advance to the semifinals.

And with two victories over Defence Force during the league season, 2-0 and 3-1, coach Richard Hood and his charges will be quietly confident of a place in the final on Sunday February 19.

Today's Semifinals

Central FC vs Club Sando, ABS, 4pm

Police FC vs Defence Force, ABS, 6pm

Final

On February 19, ABS, 4 pm