Gordon places 5th, Denoon 8th at Millrose Games

T&T’s Lalonde Gordon and Zakiya Dennon did not attain the results they had hoped for at the New York Road Runners (NYRR) Millrose Games in New York, USA, yesterday, failing to finish among the top three in their respective races as they had done at their most recent meets.

Gordon crossed the finish-line fifth in a time of one minute and 05.89 seconds (1:05.89) in the men’s 500 metres final. He trailed a quartet of Americans Vernon Norwood (1:00.01), Bycen Spratling (1:00.90), Bershawn Jackson (1:01.17) and Chris Giestling (1:05.89), respectively.

The local sprinter did not have the greatest of starts and on reaching the 300m mark at 37.60 seconds, was fifth, remaining in this position at the line.

Last weekend, Gordon broke his own T&T and Central American and Caribbean (CAC) indoor 300 metres records at the Armory Track Invitational, in New York. He won the men’s invitational 300m event with a fast 32.37 seconds run, taking one-tenth of a second off the 32.47 T&T/CAC standard he had established in 2014.

His time moved the 2012 Olympic Games double bronze medallist from ninth to eighth on the world all-time performance list. Gordon took the lead from Czech Republic’s Pavel Maslak (32.61). American Wallace Spearmon is the world record holder at 31.88.

Denoon placed eighth in the women’s 60m in 7.56. Winning was American Dezerea Bryant of Nike in a brisk 7.12.

Entering the meet, Denoon, a Monroe College sophomore, had some impressive times in copping a gold medal at the New York City (NYC) Gotham Cup and silver at the Towson Invitational to start the season.

The local sprinter clocked 7.50 seconds to easily win the dash as her closest challenger was some 0.19 seconds behind at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, some three weeks ago.

Denoon of Belle Garden, Tobago had opened up the indoor season on January 14 with a second-place finish at the Towson Invitational at the Armory in New York in 7.45 in the 60m. She had won her preliminary heat prior to her podium finish.