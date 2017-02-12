Lawrence teams up with Fevrier, John and Russell

New T&T football head coach Dennis "Tallest" Lawrence has finally named his staff for the country's two coming World Cup Qualifiers against Panama and Mexico in March here at home.

His coaching staff comprises former T&T players Stern John and Ross Russell and former national coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier.

A TTFA press release yesterday revealed that Lawrence appointed the local trio that will all join Sol Campbell, the former England international defender, as another assistant to Lawrence.

Lawrence choices have raised concerns since neither of appoinments - Campbell, John or Russell has coached at a national level prior.

Only Charles-Fevrier, the coach at W Connection has had a stint in charge of T&T at that level, and could be the key strategist among the staff despite being refused the head coach position by the Board of the T&T Football Association a few weeks ago.

Lawrence was assistant coach at Wigan Athletic in the English Premiership in 2010 as well as first team assistant coach between 2013 and 2016 at Everton under Roberto Martinez.

He also served as the Belgian first team scout last year. Campbell was a central defender for Tottenham Spurs and Arsenal during his professional career and captained the England team at the age of 23. He currently holds a UEFA Pro Licence badge, but his appointment by the TTFA will be his first time in charge of a national team.

John, an assistant at reigning T&T Pro League champion team Central FC, on the other hand, is T&T's all-time leading goalscorer (70 goals), played a vital role in Central FC's historic triumph in which the club recorded a third consecutive lien on the title, while Russell, the present T&T Under-20 assistant coach will be doubling up as goalkeeping coach for Lawrence.

Russell has coached at Defence Force, Central FC and Ma Pau Stars in the T&T Pro League as well as the country's under-17 Men's and Women's teams, but is yet to make his debut as a headcoach at the senior level.

Charles-Fevrier is a multiple times winner of the T&T Pro League for W Connection who had a decent stint in charge of the 'Soca Warriors' in 2003/2004.

A local coach close to the national team, questioned the selection of Fevrier as assistant when he was a contender for the top job which Lawrence eventually prevailed in. He also pointed to the selection of John as Lawrence's assistant while Central FC's head coach Dale Saunders has been overlooked.

Also included in the staff is Israel Dowlat, who comes in as a replacement for Dr Terrance Babwah, who had resigned under former national Stephen Hart following claims the coach ignored expert medical advice regarding goalkeeper Jan Michael Williams.

However, Dave Isaac who had also called it quits from the staff for the same reason while serving as therapist, has been kept his place, along with South African Riedoh Berdien, the fitness/conditioning coach.

Saron Joseph (Massage Therapist), Stephen Bradley (Evaluation Science GPRS), Matthew Hawkes (Match Analyst), Shaun Fuentes (Media Officer) and Michael Williams (Equipment Manager) make up the rest of the staff.

Lawrence was delighted to finalise his task of naming his extended backroom staff and will be working on his plans for the matches against Panama and Mexico at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo where he will need to get maximum points.

The team is currently second from bottom on the six-team standing in the hex without a point, following losses to Costa Rica 1-2 and Honduras 1-3

