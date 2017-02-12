Paul off to cycling camp in Switzerland

T&T junior cyclist Nicholas Paul left here yesterday for Argyle, Switzerland to attend a track training camp for three months. The programme pedal off tomorrow.

This after he was invited once again by the Union Cycling International (UCI) to the World Cycling Centre (WCC) to help continue to improve his level of skills in this high level track training program.

Paul was invited by the UCI late last year after recognised his potential when he made his debut in obtaining a gold medal in the Sprint event at the Junior Pan Am Championship held in Trinidad in August 2016 at the National Cycling Centre, Balmain, Couva.

During the training camp in Switzerland last November he captured gold in the Elite men Match Sprint, in the Flying 200 a new personal best time 10.350, the fastest time by a Junior in T&T, which also bettered this time in France with a time of 10.276 on a 200m track.

The T&T Olympic Committee awarded Paul, the Junior Sportsman of the Year for 2016 and has been training since his return in December at Couva under the watch of coach Anthony Sellier and club support Team Breakaway CC.

In a release from the T&TCF, its public relations officer, Roxanne Ramnath, said her federation was grateful to the UCI for the continued support and the assistance given to the development of the top junior cyclist as they only have greater expectations of the promising cyclists.

The T&TCF also thanked the T&TOC and the Sport Company of T&T (Sportt) for providing the funding for Paul to proceed on the training camp, as he is so eager to join the international squad and continue his training at the WCC once again.