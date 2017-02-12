Trini Navigator cruises home

Kelvin 'N'

The John O'Brien trained Trini Navigator eased down at the line to easily take yesterday's feature event at Santa Rosa Park in Arima.

Trini Navigator got out well on his return to the turf track and had the early lead with The Tactician close behind and Takeonforjoey, Dark Treasure and Sea of Gdansk, trailing in the race for horses rated 80-60 over 1,500 metres.

It turned out to be one of his easiest assignment for the year thus far despite being challenged by Takeonforjoey, who had moved into second, with The Tactician dropping to third with less than 1,200m to go.

Black Onyx showed some fight and made a move at the 1,000m mark, rolling up on the outside. Black Onyx managed to stick his head in front of Takeoneforjoey as Nobel Abrego had taken Trini Navigator a length off the pace.

There, The Tactician began moving ahead towards the outside with Sea of Gdansk slipping back into fifth.

Heading toward the far turn, Takeoneforjoey took over from Black Onyx with Dark Treasure running along on the outside in third.

Coming off the turn and into the stretch, Takeoneforjoey remained in front but Trini Navigator began to give chase, running on the outside as well to gradually increase his lead by some three lengths.

The Baskaran Bassawh-owned horse eased down at the line to win by two and 3/4 lengths in a time of 1:37.00.

It was a tight finish for second place but it was Sea of Gdansk crossing ahead of The Tactician, who had to settle for third place. Trini Navigator's stablemate Takeoneforjoey stayed on for fourth.

Prayven Badrie and Kerron Khelawan were the leading riders of the day with two wins each. The training award was also shared between Rohit A Dube and Moses Boxie, who each saddled two winners.

Racing takes a break next weekend and returns on February 22.

R1: HANDICAP 3 YO & OVER HORSES RATED 50-35 1,200M - $36,400

1 (5) Why Kapalua H Emamalie 56

2 (2) With Anticipation R Ali 57

3 (4) Precise Moment D Blackman 53.5

4 (1) Blind Date B Boodramsing 54.5

1 (3) Precocious D Khelawan 57

2 (9) Best Defence B Boodramsing 56

3 (8) Rio Grande P Badrie 57

4 (2) Helena's Pride J Boodramsing 56

1 (9) Fleet Admiral P Badrie 55.5

2 (4) Theradioannouncers H Emamalie 57

3 (6) Kentucky Woman Y Serrano 55.5

4 (8) Luminary D Khelawan 56

5 (2) Poppy Love A Poon 54

PLEASE NOTE: There Was A Dead Heat For Second Place.

1 (5) I'Missinghighbury Y Serrano 56

2 (2) Hung Jury K Khelawan 57

3 (4) Princes Grace J Reyes 54

4 (9) Work Of Art L Keizer 56

1 (12) State Of Grace B Boodramsing 53.5

2 (9) She Izza Lady P Badrie 53

3 (5) Fortune Teller J Boodramsing 52.5

5 (18) Prince Zachary Y Serrano 56

1 (7) The King's Gift P Badrie 50.5

2 (6) Sian's Legacy D Khelawan 54

3 (2) Golden Bid W Galviz 57

4 (10) Doc Holiday L A Seecharan 47

1 (5) Red Cloud K Khelawan 55

2 (8) Electrify N Mohammed 54

3 (6) Red River N Patrick 55.5

4 (9 Tiger's Eye K Razack 52

5 (3) Wild Shuffle P Badrie 54.5

1 (1) Trini Navigator N Abrego 56.5

2 (8) Sea Of Gdansk P Badrie 50.5

3 (2) The Tactician R Ali 50.5

4 (3) Takeoneforjoey K Khelawan 56.5

5 (4) Dark Treasure W Galviz 57

1 (3) A Great Moment K Khelawan 56

2 (10) Serengeti J Stephen 55.5

3 (2) Drogbar N Mohammed 56.5

4 (6) Al Kahina B Boodramsing 55.5

5 (8) Chelsi Magic Y Serrano 53