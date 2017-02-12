T&T water polo men finish fourth

T&T senior men’s water polo team had to settle for fourth spot after going under to Argentina, 20-3 in their bronze medal match when the four-team 2017 Union Americana de Natacion (UANA) Water Polo Cup, a World Championship Qualification Tournament ended at the National Aquatic Centre, Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

The loss was the fifth in-a-row for the Andrew Lewis-coached T&T squad which ended the round-robin series with a 0-3 record following losses to Canada (35-1), Brazil (29-5) and Argentina (19-2), and then also ended on the wrong side of a 21-1 semi-final scoreline to the North Americans.

In the final, Brazil avenged an 8-4 round-robin loss to Canada with a hard fought 6-5 triumph following a 3-2 half-time score.

On Friday night, in the semi-finals, Brazil outplayed fellow South Americans, Argentina 11-5 to join Canada as the two qualifiers to the FINA Water Polo World Championships carded for Budapest, Hungary, later this year.