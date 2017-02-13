Durant helps Warriors quiet Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY-

It was Durant's first game back since he left the Thunder after eight seasons in Oklahoma City to join the rival Warriors as a free agent last summer.

The crowd jeered him loudly during pregame warm-ups, starter introductions and whenever he touched the ball.

Emotions ran high throughout the game. At one point in the third quarter, Durant and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook yelled at each other as they walked toward their benches during a timeout. Later in the third quarter, Oklahoma City's Andre Roberson fouled Durant hard, and the two got in each other's faces and were called for double technicals.

Westbrook finished with 47 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

CAVALIERS 125, NUGGETS 109

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James and Kyrie Irving each scored 27 points and combined for three 3-pointers in Cleveland's long-range barrage in the third quarter.

James added 12 assists in 32 minutes as the defending NBA champions won for the fifth time in six February games after going 7-8 in January.

Back from a four-game road trip, the Cavs didn't find their range until after halftime, when they opened the third with an 18-0 run to take control.

Irving drained two 3s on consecutive possessions, Kevin Love hit two more and James dropped another in a span of 2:43 as Cleveland pulled away and improved to 23-5 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who played their third game in four nights.

ROCKETS 133, SUNS 102

HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden scored 40 points in three quarters and Houston never trailed against short-handed Phoenix.

Houston led by 26 at halftime and opened the second half with a 14-3 run, led by six points from Harden, to make it 91-54 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

Harden made three 3-pointers in the third quarter, capped by one from the top of the key with about 30 seconds left that gave him 40 points. He found Sam Dekker on an alley-oop after that, and the Rockets got a huge ovation when Dekker finished with a one-handed dunk to make it 111-77 entering the fourth quarter.