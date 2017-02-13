Great chance

I am not telling tales out of school when I say that the image of West Indies cricket over the years had deteriorated rapidly, leaving the Caribbean without the joy of thousands of cricket lovers bemoaning the absence of witnessing excellence in every department of the game.

The pain is so real that one should be happy to know that the general elections of the WICB was due to take place in a month's time, which offers an opportunity for the Countries in the region to take the major step forward by searching for quality administrative personnel to conduct the affairs of every area of West Indies Cricket.

However, when the announcement struck the airwaves that the incumbent President of the WICB Dave Cameron is expected to regain his position unchallenged, it's clear now that the fans throughout the Caribbean have lost interest in the game and could not care less as to the further decay of the sport which has brought to this region global respect in the sporting world.

Have we all forgotten the number of issues which were occurring regularly in almost each department of the game, the confusing state of our teams selection, and the indecisiveness in knowing how to utilize the services of some of our outstanding cricketing legends. Have we not realized that thanks to the directorate of the past six years, we are not even considered in the top five of Test cricket, because of the ridiculous forms of poor communication between the board and the players which have demonstrated the deficiencies which have brought the most confused organizational management the game has ever experienced?

Are the members of the local cricket boards not interested enough to move for change of the guards and strive for intelligent, capable and professional persons to bring some stability and good management skills back into our Cricket?

This predicament which is currently facing our local Board, is clearly incapable of finding some competent personnel who will allow for the progress of the game in T&T, and I rather suspect that the dirty game of senseless politics, when added to insularity among the stakeholders, may prefer to give up their positions, search for strong leaders, and sacrifice their own egos for the betterment of the game in the region.

In recent times, the situation has reached deplorable state by the previously arranged tournaments which included the West Indies teams are being abandoned, leaving our young players without the opportunity to express themselves in their effort to bring stability to their profession and joy to the fraternities which had loved the sport passionately can decide to return to the stadiums to meet friends and hero worship our super stars.

Is it too late to search the corridors of the Universities, business organizations, places where success reigns because of good management?

The silence coming from the stakeholders is deafening, despite the absolute mess which had replaced the brilliance of our great game. The blame now falls upon the various boards across the region, whose responsibility is to be the guardian of the game in the region. To ignore the issue and allow the poor management to continue is a definite signal regarding the boards themselves which are perpetrating and indirectly encouraging the further decay of the game.

What a horrible experience and a sad period in the lives of the fans who travelled throughout the Caribbean and even certain parts of the world to see their legends on the Cricket field, now have to lose touch with the joys which they had experienced over the decades.