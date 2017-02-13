India closes in on victory...as Bangladesh need 356 more runs

HYDERABAD, India-

The tourists, chasing an improbable 459-run target, need another 356 runs for victory.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 388 in their first innings, prompting India to declare at 159-4 in their second innings to set up the chase.

At stumps, Shakib Al Hasan was unbeaten on 21 runs, while Mahmudullah was batting on 9 not out.

Post tea, Bangladesh made a poor start as Tamim Iqbal (3) was dismissed off Ravichandran Ashwin (2-34) in the sixth over. India called for a DRS review, which showed the batsman got an inside-edge onto his pad before he was caught at gully.

Soumya Sarkar (42) and Mominul Haque (27) then put on 60 runs for the second wicket. Sarkar survived a caught behind shout off Ashwin via DRS review.

Ravindra Jadeja (1-27) removed Sarkar, caught at slip in the 22nd over, and then Ashwin made it a quick double blow three overs later, with Haque caught at slip as well.

Shakib too survived a caught behind appeal via DRS, and later his 28-run partnership with Mahmudullah pushed Bangladesh past 100 in the 32nd over.

Bangladesh faces an uphill battle to steal a draw from this match.

"It's not just one batsman but we as a group have to build a 50-60 partnership and then see how it goes from the lunch time. We have to get through the first hour and stay cool in the dressing room as well," said Bangladesh's batting coach Thilan Samaraweera.

Earlier, India declared its second innings after reaching 159-4 in 29 overs. They made a poor start with Taskin Ahmed (2-43) removing the opening pair and reducing the home side to 23-2.

Lokesh Rahul (7) and Murali Vijay (10) were both caught behind. Virat Kohli (38) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54 not out) then added 67 runs for the third wicket, upping the scoring rate.

Kohli was caught at midwicket off Shakib Al Hasan (2-50). Pujara put on 38 runs with Ajinkya Rahane (28), who too was bowled by Shakib.

Ravindra Jadeja (16 not out) was promoted up the order and hit a couple lusty blows in a quick-fire 31-run partnership with Pujara.

Pujara completed his 12th test half-century off 57 balls. He hit six fours and a six, as India declared during the tea break.

This was after Bangladesh was bowled out for 388 shortly before lunch to surrender a 299-run lead. India didn't enforce the follow on.

"Since we fielded for more than 100 overs, the idea was to give bowlers a break for a session, and then they can recover and come back fresh. We were looking to add another 150-200 runs," said Cheteshwar Pujara after the day's play.

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 127, for his fifth test hundred, as he led Bangladesh's fight back in response to the host's mammoth first innings' total of 687-6d.

Starting from overnight 322-6, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-52) bowled Mehedi Hasan Miraz for 51, ending his 87-run partnership with Rahim for the seventh wicket.

Rahim reached his hundred off 235 balls as Bangladesh crossed 350 in the 118th over.

Taijul Islam (10) and Taskin Ahmed (8) made India work hard for their wickets as Bangladesh batted for time knowing it will need to bat last on a turning wicket to save the game.

Rahim was then the last man dismissed, caught behind off Ravichandran Ashwin (2-98) after playing for 381 minutes. He faced 262 deliveries and hit 16 fours as well as two sixes.

It was Ashwin's 250th wicket in 45 tests, surpassing Australian paceman Dennis Lillee's record of 48 matches. He will be extra lethal on day five and make Bangladesh's task much tougher.

"The ball has started turning now, probably more than on day three. They batted well in the first innings. We are hopeful that we will get those remaining seven wickets as early as possible," said Pujara. (AP)