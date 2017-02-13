Leicester 7/4 for relegation

Leicester is 7/4 for relegation after becoming the first English champions since 1956 to lose five consecutive league games after yesterday's play.

The Foxes were cut again for the drop after yesterday's 2-0 defeat at Swansea - their sixth straight league game in which they've failed to score.

That result leaves them just one place and one point above the relegation zone and 7/4 with our betting partners Sky Bet.

The good news for Leicester fans is that the market says there are still four teams more likely to go down to the Championship.

The current bottom three of Sunderland (1/4), Crystal Palace (4/6) and Hull (4/5) are all odds-on for the drop after all losing on Saturday.

Middlesbrough, who held Everton to a goalless draw on the same day, are 6/5 shots, despite being a point better off than the champions.

Leicester were as big as 40/1 for the drop with the Leeds-based firm in June before being backed into 14/1 in pre-season. They were still on offer at 25/1 less than a month ago.

Were they to be relegated they would become only the second English champions to go down the season after winning the title. Manchester City were the first in 1937/38.

Sky Bet's Sandro Di Michele said: "Leicester cost us a fortune last year and could hurt us again if they go down.

"However, despite how poor the Foxes have been of late, we're still confident of avoiding that with Sunderland, Palace and Hull all odds-on for relegation."

Swansea were moved out to 100/30 in the same market as a result of their win.

They have now won four of their seven games since the appointment of Paul Clement.

If he did not have the credit of last season in the bank, Claudio Ranieri may well have already been replaced as Leicester boss.

He remains in position, although he's even money in the Premier League 'sack race' market following Sunday's game.

At the other end of the table, leaders Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley but still increased the gap at the top to 10 points over Spurs and Arsenal.

Antonio Conte's men were tipped up by our very own Matt Brocklebank in pre-season at 13/2.

