Sevilla ends Las Palmas' unbeaten run

MADRI-

Substitute Joaquin Correa scored an 80th-minute winner at Gran Canaria Stadium for Jorge Sampaoli's team, which was coming off defeat at Espanyol and a draw against Villarreal.

Sevilla is third with 46 points, two behind Barcelona and three behind Madrid, which has two games in hand. Madrid won 3-1 at last-placed Osasuna on Saturday with one of the goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, while Barcelona routed Alaves 6-0 in the Basque Country with Neymar and Lionel Messi scoring a goal each and Luis Suarez adding a brace.

The Argentine midfielder netted Sevilla's winner three minutes after coming off the bench, entering the area free from markers and easily finding the net.

Las Palmas hadn't lost at home in the league since a game against Madrid in March last year. It had lost at its stadium in a Copa del Rey match against Atletico Madrid earlier this year. Real Madrid is the only team still to lose at home this season in the league.

Sitting 11th in the standings, Las Palmas had plenty of chances throughout Sunday's match but couldn't capitalize on them, with a great performance by Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

VILLARREAL 1,

Villarreal's struggles in the Spanish league continued with a 1-1 home draw against Malaga, a result that left it further behind in the fight for a Champions League spot next season.

Villarreal remained sixth as the gap to fourth-placed Real Sociedad increased to five points after 22 matches. It is 10 points behind third-placed Sevilla.

The top three teams automatically advance to the group stage of Europe's top club competition. The fourth-placed club has to go through a playoff.

Villarreal has won only one of its last six league matches.

Striker Charles opened the scoring for Malaga in the 14th minute, and midfielder Bruno Soriano equalized for the hosts by converting a 62nd-minute penalty kick.

Malaga had unsuccessfully appealed for a penalty of its own in the 54th, when Charles was pulled down inside the area while going for a header.

Villarreal played a man down from the 71st after midfielder Roberto Soriano was sent off with a straight red card for a foul away from the ball.

The result extended Malaga's winless streak to nine league matches. It remains 14th with 23 points.

LEGANES 0,

Sporting Gijon scored twice in the second half to defeat Leganes 2-0 and snap its seven-game winless streak.

It hadn't won in the league since a 3-1 victory over last-placed Osasuna in December.

The result left Sporting two points behind Leganes, the first team outside the relegation zone.

Leganes' winless streak is now at 10 games.

Sporting reserve goalkeeper Diego Marino was sent off while on the bench for protesting in the 70th minute.