Cooper helps keep Police unbeaten

Joelisa Cooper joined the party late, but her presence was certainly felt as she piloted Police to another win in the Premiership Division of the Courts All Sectors Netball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Saturday evening.

Police’s main challenger, the University of T&T (UTT), was also on the winning end of its encounter against Fire, sealing 41-31 victory.

Goal-shooter Jeselle Navarro and goal-attack Tahirah Hollingsworth opened in the circle for the policewomen before Cooper entered and stamped her dominance in the one-sided affair.

Navarro connected seven goals off ten attempts and was later replaced by Cooper, the national senior captain, who led all scorers with 23 in 29, as Police, remains in charge of the division with nine points, from four wins and a draw in five matches. Hollingsworth added the other 11 goals from 21 tries for the grey and blue.

UWI used four shooters in the affair but trailed 11-5 in the first period, 20-11 at the half and 31-21 in the third. It opened with Cheynelle Dolland (6/12) as the goal-shooter and Tiana Dillon (2/3), the goal-attack and both were replaced by Akeela Rodriguez and Afiya Vincent, respectively.

The change was useful with Vincent, topping her team’s shooting with 13 off 20 and Rodriguez, netting ten in 14 but it was not enough for the win and their team stayed winless from its five matches.

In the other premiership match, goal-shooter Anastascia Wilson and goal-attack Kernesha Greenidge put in the work and their efforts led the UTT to the ten-goal victory.

Wilson produced 25 from 35 and Greenidge 19 in 29 for UTT, who sits second with six points from three wins and two losses.

Shooting for Fire (5 points), who is third with two victories, a draw and a loss, were Aquila Blugh (20/32), Jamilia McCarthy (16/24) and Simone Morgan but she was goalless from two attempts.

In the Championship Division, Unit Trust Corporation defeated Defence Force, 39-34, UTT edged Bermudez, 39-38 and Jabloteh also claimed a narrow 37-36 win over Las Lomas.

SATURDAY

Premiership Division

Fire 36 (Aquila Blugh 20/32, Simone Morgan 0/2, Jamilia McCarthy 16/24) vs UTT 42 (Anastascia Wilson 23/35, Kernesha Greenidge 19/29). Quarter scores: 9-7, 20-14, 31-24 (All in favour of UTT).

UWI 31 (Cheynelle Dolland 6/12, Tiana Dillon 2/3, Akeela Rodriguez 10/14, Afiya Vincent 13/20) vs Police 41 (Jeselle Navarro 7/10, Tahirah Hollingsworth 11/21, Joelisa Cooper 23/29). Quarter scores: 11-5, 20-11, 31-21 (All in favour of Police).

Championship Division

Defence Force 34 (Karlene Sylvester 24/35, Jody Sprott 2/3, Kemaria James 8/13) vs UTC 39 (Roannta Dalrymple 10/19, Ayanna Peters 29/39). Quarter scores: 8-8, 18-15 (UTC), 30-24 (UTC).

Bermudez 38 (Makeda DeFreitas 35/40, Indra Anderson 2/2, Kurtisha Hoyce 1/1) vs UTT 39 (Akeilah Alexander 16/22, Oprah Douglas 18/29, Aeisha Collins 5/8). Quarter scores: 11-8 (UTT), 19-15 (Bermudez), 30-26 (Bermudez).

Jabloteh 37 (Giselle Hobson 25/40, Lilia Cameron 9/14, Samantha James Lewis 3/4) vs Las Lomas 36 (Raquel Russell 20, Anita Pitt Russell 16/31). Quarter scores: 12-9, 22-18, 30-25 (All in favour of Las Lomas).

Today’s matches

Alternative Division

Fire vs UWI, 5.30 pm

Police vs USC, 6.45 pm