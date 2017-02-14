Cougars dominate Bajan Relay Fair

Six-time Juvenile champion of T&T, Cougars track and field club, made a triumphant return to Barbados on Saturday when it dominated the Barbados Relay Fair which was staged at the National Stadium in St Michael.

Cougars, which were the defending champion, showed to all and sundry that victory last year was no fluke.

There was no stopping Cougars who led from the first event to the last, winning a majority of the boys’ and girls categories and the Championship trophy in the process.

On their second appearance in “Bimshire”, Cougars did not disappoint, impressing with their accurate baton passes and the patrons loved it.

However, on this occasion Cougars only broke one record, and now hold 10 records at the international meet. The club’s only record came when it obliterated the field to win the Under-17 girls 1,600 metres sprint medley. The Cougars “Dream Team” as they called by its coach Kelvin Nancoo crossed the line first in four minutes, 17.10 seconds, smashing the old record of 4:17.39 set in 2006 by the Lodge School. A very distant second were Foundation in 4:27.75 while Springer Memorial were third in 4:47.53.

Another exciting race came in the U–17 girls 4x100m relay between Cougars and Foundation. Foundation looked set to upset the Cougars when Leilani Haddock received the baton three metres ahead of Caliyah Wallace and the crowd roared their approval but their celebration was shortlived as Wallace went into overdrive and blew past her rival to the joy of the 50 Cougars supporters. Cougars won in 50.03 seconds with Foundation second in 50.26 and Springer Memorial third in 51.37.

Cougars’ had the stands jumping as they reeled off wins in the U-11, U-13 and U-15 boys and girls 4x100m relays.

Nancoo said that the team had been training for the past five months for the Relay Fair and have all intentions of returning next year to defend its title for the second time.

“We had a wonderful preparation that ended with two two-day live-in camp at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium (Marabella) and after the training there, I thought we were ready. From the results and performances, it looked like were ready. We were on fire,” said Nancoo.

“I must commend the coaches Abeyola Akowe, Rawle Phillips and Ashton Gill for a tremendous job. Special commendations are in order for physiotherapist Richard Clarke, Nigel Forde and Elizabeth Griffith for ensuring that all was well with the entries and making sure that all our athletes were focussed.

“This was really a team effort but some athletes deserve special commendation like Diamond Paul, Shikyla Walcott, Natasha Fox, Vanessa Stephens, Jaycel Bailey, Timothy Frederick, Terry Frederick and were simply superb.”

Head coach of Cougars Abeyola Akowe commented on the success of the team saying, “This was a great victory. We did what we set out to do and did it in style. They performed like true champions. You can feel nothing but pride for the young athletes and this will only spur them on to better as the season progresses.

“We being the first local club to travel and compete at an international meet and win for the second time, is worth savouring. I am very happy for the club, the athletes and T&T, we made everyone proud. When it is nice you do it twice, now it is up to coach Nancoo to decide if we will win the hattrick,” said Akowe.

“I want to say thanks to the Ministry of Sport for all that was done to facilitate our preparation and the trip to Barbados.

Thanks to to Minister of Sport, Darryl Smith for his support and assistance, we know we have done you proud. Thanks to the private sector for their assistance and support. Thank you for making Cougars the ‘Champions’ that we are.”