Defence Force, Central FC go after Pro Bowl $.1M

National goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams of Central FC and Defence Force’s Jamille Boatswain were the standout performers for their respective clubs to set up a meeting the 2017 T&T Pro League Digicel Pro Bowl final at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Sunday from 6pm.

This after both teams won their semifinal matches at the same venue in contrasting fashion.

A two-time winner and reigning champion, Defence Force stormed into the winner-take-all $100,000 finale with a convincing 4-0 bashing of Police FC led by a treble from January transfer window acquisition Boastwain from Pt Fortin Civic.

Police, coming off a quarterfinal win over four-time winners W Connection enjoyed a good start to the contest and was denied going ahead by Defence Force goalkeeper Sheldon Clarke, who kept out on target efforts from Christon Thomas and Elijah Belgrave as the first-half ended 0-0.

Seven minutes into the second-half, former T&T defender Aklie Edwards came close to giving the “Teteron Men” the lead, but he was twice denied from point-blank range by goalkeeper, Adrian Foncette.

However, eight minutes later 23-year-old Boatswain, broke the deadlock when he ran unchallenged at the back post to head powerfully past Police goalkeeper Adrian Foncette off a perfectly placed Marvin Jones right sided centre.

T&T international Hashim Arcia then made it 2-0 in the 68th with a long range free-kick as the Marvin Gordon coached Army/Coast-Guard looked to put the contest beyond doubt, with a first win over their rivals this season.

Foncette then kept his team’s faint hopes of turning the match around in the 72nd minute when he pulled off a diving save to deny Kerry Joseph, but six minutes later, the lanky national team goalkeeper could do little to stop a 25-yard rocket from Boatswain, who then completed his hat-trick with his 14th goal in all competitions this season – six of them for Defence Force, with a composed finish past Foncette, after Christopher Durity’s through-pass.

Williams saves, then score deciding penalty

Goalkeeper Williams earlier in the first semifinal, produced a save in sudden-death penalty-kicks, and on the very next kick, scored the winner after eight rounds to send Central FC into the final, 5-4 over a stubborn Club Sando following a 0-0 deadlock.

During regulation time Club Sando created the best chance of the first-half through striker Kevon Piper, but he fired into the side netting with four team-mates waiting across the goal while Central FC defender Keston George fired of goalkeeper Kelvin Henry’s target.

Central FC forward Johan Peltier also muffed two excellent scoring opportunities on the resumption and George again fired off the mark in the second-half as the the “Couva Sharks” tried to up the team as Club Sando which was without main striker Akeem Roach, who left for trials US Major League Soccer outfits Seattle Sounders and Chicago Fire.

With the minutes ticking away, Central FC’s Rundell Winchester headed inches overbar off a deep Kaydion Gabriel cross in the 78th-minute and a minute from the final whistle Central FC captain Darren Mitchell fired a weak effort on goal from inside the 18-yard box.

The Dale Saunders-coached Central FC which won a historic third straight league crown last week had a bother chance to snatch a late win, but substitute Tyrik John fired inches wide of the upright.

In the penalty-kicks shoot-out, Club Sando had the chance to celebrate their first ever win against Central since joining the league last season, after Kemuel Rivers, Keron Cornwall, Akeem Humphrey and Nical Stephens buried their kicks from the spot and goalkeeper Henry blanked Central’s Jason Marcano on the Sharks first attempt, but Trevin Latapy thumped his effort aimlessly high.

It was the start of the end for coach Angus Eve’s men with Piper and Leslie Joel Russell joining Latapy in entirely missing the target and Shaquille Holder having his shot denied by Williams, who then added insult to injury, when he stepped up and scored the winning kick past a wrong-sided Henry.

Jan joined Central team-mates Mitchell, Leston Paul, George and Winchester all converted their attempts, while Keron Cummings and substitute John joined Marcano in failing to hit the back of the net.