Lovely prospect that is ‘Bloomin!’

Bloomin Lovely is good enough to win a race, perhaps this Helmet filly will make it eighth time lucky in the Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of Newcastle tapeta today; thirteen days ago John Quinn’s charge was caught in the last strides over seven on this picturesque Gosforth Park all-weather course.

Jason Hart rode superbly, did everything right, he must have been extremely disappointed to see Elusive Olivia join issue close home and beat his mount a neck.

Doubtless Jason advised his guv’nor to drop back in trip, that’s not at issue because I’ve always believed, earnestly, that a thoroughbred capable of achieving half-decent time-handicap marks over seven can perform adequately at any distance up to and including a mile.

This a serious game, your ‘ard earned money is at stake and throughout my long career the needs of readers have been my priority; no guessing is ever involved, views are based on colossal experience, amazing to think I’m still here, loving the involvement of compiling a daily column and delivering good-priced winners regularly.

Earlier this AWR season the TH rattled up SEVEN consecutive winners, my best-ever, but we hit the buffers during December/January and only in the last week or so have we resumed ‘normal service’ with results.

Bloomin Lovely is no ‘cert’ and at forecast odds of about 7/4 doesn’t appeal as a single wager; there are three newcomers from respected yards, including David ‘King of the sand’ Barron, and so despite her obvious chance 5/2 is a more realistic betting price.

Hopefully Jason will let his partner stride on from the outset, thus sorting out the wheat from the chaff, but the pre-race exchange market will be a fascinating pre-cursor to what promises to be an intriguing spectacle.

Incidentally most staying steeplechasers, entered for grade one action at Cheltenham, have had their final outings; opinions are fiercely divided for the Gold Cup and yet I’m totally convinced what beats Cue Card will win it, and so is trainer Colin Tizzard!

Cue Card on course for Ascot Cue Card will face a maximum of six rivals when bidding for a second victory in Saturday’s Betfair Ascot Chase.

Colin Tizzard’s 11-year-old claimed this Grade One prize in 2013 on his way to landing the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

The popular veteran was a brilliant winner of his third Betfair Chase at Haydock in November, but proved no match for stable companion Thistlecrack when bidding for back-to-back victories in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Cue Card is set to come back in trip for this weekend’s two-mile-five-furlong Grade One feature before a potential second tilt at Cheltenham Gold Cup glory.

Perhaps the biggest threat to Cue Card on Saturday could be Jonjo O’Neill’s Taquin Du Seuil. He won a big handicap at Cheltenham in December before seemingly failing to get home over three miles in the Lexus Chase at Leopardstown.

The Philip Hobbs-trained Royal Regatta, who won the 1965 Chase over this course and distance, and Gary Moore’s Traffic Fluide, who was a distant fourth behind Altior at Newbury on Saturday, complete the acceptors.

<Juddmonte International worth £1m>

This year’s Group One Juddmonte International will have a prize fund of £1million, making it the richest-ever race run at York.

The 10-furlong contest, won in recent years by the likes of Frankel and Sea The Stars, is Britain’s highest rated race according to the average three-year rating by the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities.

Last season Europe’s highest-rated older horse Postponed got the better of Highland Reel, winner of the King George and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Turf.

The Juddmonte International is the day one highlight of York’s Ebor Festival and two of the other feature races of the week, Thursday’s Darley Yorkshire Oaks and Friday’s Coolmore Nunthorpe, will both see prize-money increases this year making them worth £350,000.

Completing the feature race set in August is Saturday’s Betfred Ebor, with Europe’s richest flat handicap of 2016, increased again to £285,000.

Speaking about the injection of funds, York Racecourse Chairman Lord Grimthorpe said, “Attracting the best horses to run in competitive races on the Knavesmire is what we are all about; so I am pleased that the unstinting support from long standing sponsors has allowed us to increase prize money for our feature races again this year.

Selections Newcastle, 12.10 Zakatal (e.w) 1.10 Suzi’s Connoisseur (e.w) 1.40 Bloomin Lovely (nap).