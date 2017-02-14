Noel to get another eye surgery

Claude Noel, the country’s first World boxing champion, faces another major bout in the coming weeks, but it will be for his comfort, rather than a title.

On Thursday medical officials will tell him if his chances of another operation on his right eye will be his best option. Noel 68, has absolutely no sight in his left eye after surgery eight years ago and can only see images or shadows in his right.

On Sunday he told Guardian Media Sports that the surgery is intended to make him see better. “I am a bit concerned about the surgery because it will be a 50-50 chance. The last time I did a surgery like that was on my left eye and now I cannot see in it at all, but to tell you the truth, I really would like to see better,” Noel explained.

He added, “It will depend on what the doctors tell me on Thursday. If they feel that I should do it after considering all the factors, then I will.” Noel’s last surgery was done at the North West Regional Health Authority in Port-of-Spain, but he said he will be doing his next surgery at the Eastern Regional Health Authority in Sangre Grande.

Noel, who resides in Malabar, Arima, shut to fame as a Lightweight boxer when he won the World Boxing Association (WBA) and Commonweath titles in that division during his career which spanned from 1973 to 1984. He defeated Mexican Elgato Gonzales for the World Title in 1982.

Due to his condition, the former boxer has been attempting to retrieve monies owed to him in the sum of $55,000 from the T&T Boxing Board for work he did as an employee there, many years ago.

He was initially owed $60,000 but after his story was highlighted in the media, he told us he was given a further $5, 000. He said he has now given up hope of receiving the remaining amount. He said he is now grappling with concerns that an employee from the Social Services of the Ministry of Social Development has quit her job to provide daily assistance to him.

The employee, whose name he cannot remember, walked off the job last year. “She was very useful to me because she would prepare meals for me as well as help me clean the house. She also gave me my medication daily. She was appointed last year but she left in December 2016 after we had a minor disagreement and she said she could not work with me again” Noel explained.

He is unsure if the ministry is aware of her decision to quit but said he needs someone to provide similar services, as her exit has left him paying a whopping $1,300 from his pension to a helper monthly, an amount he said he cannot afford as his pension is already a small amount.

“This is very difficult for me because I am not working and have been dependant on my pension to survive, so it’s hard to give $1,300 from it when it’s already a small amount” Noel said. Because of his failing sight, he intends to visit the ministry to get someone to help him again.

Noel’s only comfort has been a group of former boxers known as the “Friends of Claude” that pays him regular visits. The group comprises Michael Paul, Isaac Thomas, Ralph Peterkin, Ramsome Flemming, Michael Williams, Walter Peters, Keith Aberdeen, Nathaniel Jones and Winston Cox. They also supply him with foodstuff when they can.