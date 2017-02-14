Thank you Trinidad Guardian

On behalf of Coral Gouveia, Tony’s wife, and his seven children, I would like to express our wholehearted gratitude to the management and staff of the Trinidad Guardian for publishing two tributes to my father; one penned by Alvin Corneal, the other the eulogy read at Papa’s funeral by his “third son”, Everard “Gally” Cummings.

Friends, neighbours and parishioners have prayed, comforted, visited, called, emailed and fed us. So much food appeared every day! Others provided transport for those who wanted to attend prayers or the funeral but had no way of getting there. The love and respect for Papa was palpable.

My father loved T&T and was involved in many aspects of life on our islands; church, education, sports, the arts, mentoring our youth. This was manifested in his leadership roles at St Theresa’s RC Parish (Barataria), Paragon Sports Club, Fatima College, Malick Senior Comprehensive, Malick Folk Performers and Engage Encounter, among others.

Over the past two weeks and during my Christmas visit home, I saw Trinidad through the eyes of my father. As a nation grappling with growing pains, we are habitually remiss about articulating and highlighting all that is good about our Republic. While running errands with my mom during the Christmas vacation, we had a flat on the Beetham Highway. Two groups of citizens came to our assistance; one a truck carrying men from our military. Thank you.

But, most especially, the love and support of neighbours and friends as our family begins the agonizing process of learning to live without our beloved Papa is immeasurable. THIS is the essence of Trinidad and Tobago: Faith, unity, warmth, sense of humour, kindness, graciousness, generosity, and willingness to be each other’s keepers. Thank you.

Dr Patty Gouveia Marks New Jersey, USA