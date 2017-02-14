T&T, England in 3-3 beach soccer draw

T&T’s Beach Soccer men played to a creditable 3-3 draw with England in the final match of the Barbados International Beach Soccer Showcase.

The trio of Kevon Woodley, Shallun Bobb and stand-in captain Zane Coker were the players on target for T&T to end the three-match series unbeaten following a 5-2 win over Guyana on Friday and a 6-2 defeat of host Barbados on Saturday.

The matches were part of coach Benny Astorga’s preparations for the Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship and World Cup qualifiers in Bahamas later this month.

They kick off against Antigua/Barbuda on February 19 at the Malcolm Beach Soccer Facility.

Commenting on his Facebook page, Coker said, “Even though in our hearts we know we deserved the victory over England it wasn’t meant to be and that’s how football goes sometimes.

He added, “Playing without our captain due to a minor injury in Saturday’s game I was called upon to lead our team into battle. Another obstacle crossed, another opportunity to represent the red/white/black and another goal for my country.”

Coker also paid special thanks to the Barbados Football Association for making these games possible leading into the World Cup qualifiers in Bahamas.

“Now it’s back to the training pitch over the next week to sharpen up for the world cup qualifiers.”

From Barbados, the team will also visit Guadeloupe for another training camp before heading to Bahamas where they will come up against USA, Antigua & Barbuda and US Virgin Islands in Group C.

By virtue of hosting the tournament, the Bahamas will be the top seed in Group A. The champion and the runner-up will join Bahamas as the three Concacaf representatives in the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup 2017.

Tournament host Bahamas, who was seeded into Group A will face Jamaica, Belize and Guyana.

In Group B, defending Concacaf Beach Soccer champion Mexico was joined by Guatemala, Canada and Guadeloupe. El Salvador will be in Group D with Costa Rica, Panama and Turks & Caicos Islands.

Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017 Groups

Group A: Bahamas, Jamaica, Belize, Guyana

Group B: Mexico, Guatemala, Canada, Guadeloupe

Group C: USA, T&T, Antigua & Barbuda, US Virgin Islands

Group D: El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Turks & Caicos Islands

T&T 15-man squad

Goalkeepers: Zane Coker, Victor Thomas

Defensive Players: Ryan Augustine (c), Shallun Bobb, Lemuel Lyons, Jesse Bailey

Wingers: Chad Appoo, Hakeem King, Shane Hospedales, Kerwin Stafford, Kelvon Charles

Pivots: Kevon Woodley, David McDougall, Makan Hislop, Jared Bennett