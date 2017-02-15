Confident Red Force meets Scorpions

A confident T&T Red Force will come up against the Jamaica Scorpions in the semifinals of the West Indies Regional Super50 Cricket Tournament at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua at 1.30 pm today.

Yesterday, the players went through their final paces at the facility and coach Gus Logie is reporting that all is well within the camp and that they are ready for battle.

Logie said: “We have been playing really well and the build-up has been very good. We are preparing in every way possible, all the players are comfortable. The confidence level has always been high and we are really looking forward to the semifinal against the Jamaicans.”

T&T Red Force topped Zone A and will meet the Jamaicans who finished second in Zone B that was played in Barbados.

Logie says that his team is at a good point right now: “All players are running into some kind of form at the moment and this is good going into the semifinals.”

Red Force’s trump card has been the opening bowlers Ravi Rampaul and Shannon Gabriel.

“We can’t bemoan the fact that Rampaul has been one of the more experienced bowlers around and he is still producing the goods. Gabriel is showing that he is not only a Test bowler but can be a force to be reckon with in the limited overs game as well. He has been bowling with pace an accuracy and this has worked well for him,” Logie said.

The former West Indies middle order batsman was high in praise of the leadership of Denesh Ramdin,

“The players have really responded well to him and he is responsible for taking us to this position at the moment. His leadership has been good and it augers well for T&T and West Indies cricket,” he said.

Jamaica did not play any matches at Coolidge during the prelims but Logie thinks this is not a big advantage.

“Experienced players who can adjust can deal with change in conditions, so the fact that the Jamaicans have not played here is not much of an advantage but it is good that we have played six games. We know that the Jamaicans are dangerous but we are looking forward to the clash,” said Logie.

Jamaican coach Robert Samuels acknowledges the tough task ahead.

“I think we have two big dates coming up. It is championship stage now, so I’m looking to have two tough days. We’re happy coming here, from Barbados, and we’re looking forward to the semifinal and them the final,” the former West Indies opening batsman said.

Teams

T&T Red Force—Denesh Ramdin (Captain), Nicholas Alexis, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Shannon Gabriel, Kyle Hope, Jon-Russ Jagessar, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Roshon Primus, Ravi Rampaul; Gus Logie (Head Coach)

Jamaica Scorpions—Nikita Miller (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Gavon Brown, John Campbell, Andre McCarthy, Damion Jacobs, Reynard Leveridge, Paul Palmer, Rovman Powell, Damani Sewell, Jerome Taylor, Steven Taylor, Devon Thomas, Chadwick Walton; Robert Samuels (Head Coach)