Kalawan hits 17 sixes for Naps

Hurricane batsman Clevon Kalawan struck a whirlwind 17 sixes, in an innings of 134 to take his school Naparima College to a massive 286-run victory over Trinity College East in the PowerGen Secondary Schools cricket league at Lewis Street, San Fernando, yesterday.

The big right hander led the charge for Naps as they totalled 360 for eight of 50 overs. He came in after an opening stand of 150 runs between West Indies under-19 player Cephas Cooper and Keston Boodoo. Cooper who slammed 125 not out against Shiva Boys the week before, scored 125 yesterday, while Boodoo made 39. Kalawan was however the star of the show as he faced just 66 balls, hitting 17 sixes and four fours. After that beating Trinity East seemed to have given up, making just 74 all out in reply. Ryan Bandoo was the star with the ball, taking five wickets for three runs in four overs. Justin Gangoo also joined in the fun, snaring 4/13.

Up North, another West Indies Under-19 player was in form, as Keagan Simmons scored 53 to lead Hillview College to a thumping 137-run win over Presentation College Chaguanas. Simmons got good support from Leonardo Julien 59, as Hillview made 216/9 of 50 overs. Presentation in reply could muster only 79 all out with Kareem Muradali taking 3/9, Dexter Sweene 4/13 and Sachin Seecharan 2/15.