Schools create colourful eventsSchools create colourful events

The Tobago Secondary Schools track and field season is well underway, with six of the eight schools completing their sports day.

Speyside High, Roxborough Composite, Bishop's High, Scarborough Secondary, Mason Hall Secondary and Goodwood High have already held their sports days, while Harmons SDA and Signal Hill Secondary will take the field in the coming weeks.

As usual, the march past parades were highly anticipated and well received. A splendor of colour and costumes dominated the parades.

Two of Tobago's long-standing schools Bishop's High and Scarborough Secondary, as has become tradition, attracted large crowda.

House of Warner took Scarborough Secondary's march past title for the second straight year while Davies took Bishop's title for the fifth consecutive year.

The top athletes and march past winners from each school will be represented at the Tobago Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships on March 2 and 3 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Tobago Primary Schools Track and Field Zonals started yesterday with the Windward Zone at the Dwight Yorke Stadium. Today will be the turn of the North Zone while Leeward A and B will be run off next Tuesday and Wednesday.

