South meets North in Shell semifinal

South will come up against North today in the first semifinal of the 2017 Shell Under-15 cricket series, at the National Cricket Centre in Couva at 9.30 am.

South has so far played unbeaten in the tournament with three wins and will play North, who came in second in Group A. Tomorrow the other semifinal will be played at the same venue with defending champions East Zone battling Central, who came in second in Group B.

In the last round, South Zone was also indebted to an impressive all-round batting and bowling performance to keep an unblemished record, crushing South West by 145 runs after being dismissed for 246 in 42 overs thanks to solid knocks from Kyle Roopchand (43), Darren Samlal (43) and Ryall Narine (35). Kerron Rampersad snatched three wickets for 50 runs in ten overs and Christopher Singh returned figures of 5.2-0-24-0 to top the bowling effort.

But South West’s miserable run in the tournament continued when they were reduced to 81 for eight in 38 overs with only Rampersad showing any fight in his undefeated 26, while South’s Narine took three for six in seven overs, and Liam Mamchan getting into the act with three of his own for 12 runs in eight overs.

Meanwhile, Central Zone’s Aaron Banky hit the highest score of the third round, slamming 76 to propel his team to 190 for nine in their 50 overs against South East.

Nicholas Jalim had excellent figures of four wickets for 45 runs in eight overs, and Isaiah Gomez took two for 31 in his allotted ten to give South East a gettable total. But it was not to be, as they were rattled out for 103 all out in 39.3 overs.

East Zone stormed into the semis with a 115-run thrashing of North Zone in the third round at Moosai Ground in El Dorado. East kept their unbeaten record intact to advance to their eighth successive Under-15 semifinal when scoring 206 in 46.2 overs with Sion Hackett making 56. Good contributions also came from Andrew Rambaran (23) and Alexander Kassiram (17).

Best of the North bowlers were Matthew Gittens who took three wickets for 37 runs from 7.1 overs, while Chadeon Raymond grabbed two for 41 from his ten-over allocation.

In reply, their batsmen failed to come to terms with the East Zone’s penetrative bowling headed by Jabari Phillip (6-0-15-4) and Giovanni Gajadhar (8-2-16-2) and were routed for just 89 in 35.2 overs with only Matthew Gittens (14) getting into double figures.