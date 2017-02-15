TIME TO GO WENGER

Manager Arsene Wenger must leave Arsenal at the end of the English Premier season in May 2017.

There is no doubt, that if Arsenal is to progress and to have a chance to win the English Premiership again, then Wenger cannot be the coach. His methods and his thinking are clearly not working. And while there is no doubt about the consistency of the team and the healthy financial state of the club, there must be the objective of having a realistic chance to win the title, which for yet another year in February, we can say is almost impossible.

There is no doubt, as well that some of the players have become far too comfortable under Wenger and love to be treated as children rather than as men, and this is impacting on the players’ performances and overall affecting the play.

Sadly, this is revealed constantly, when Arsenal oppose the stronger teams in the league and many times, it is both mentally and physically that they fall short. It appears that the Arsenal Players are not willing to battle with other players for a ball, in a tackle, it just seems many of the players are content with being in the top four.

There is a lack of fight, a lack of intensity from the team at crucial periods, which must be reflective of the manager as he appears to accept certain players, or should I say certain style of players. The toughness in the centre of the midfield is non-existent and this season German Mezut Ozil seems to have taken few steps backwards.

Whether or not, the problem is that both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have not decided to sign long term contracts with the club or not, and this is affecting the entire dressing room, that is a matter that the Arsenal hierarchy needs to resolve as soon as possible .

There are players like Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Aaron Ramsey and now Santi Cazorla who have all experienced long term injuries, and now have recovered and just are falling short, or getting injured again, it is time for Arsenal to bite the bullet in this regard.

The Champions League is upon us again, and whether it is Bayern Munich or Barcelona, Arsenal has a tendency to falter at this stage of the knockout tournament and the omens leading into these next rounds are not good.

As to the vexing question posed by those myopic Arsenal fans, whenever, it is mentioned that Wenger must leave for there to be success, about Who will replace him?. The Answer is someone with a winning philosophy and with the thinking to enhance that.

We have watched as a number of Italian born managers are making a name for themselves all over the world including the English Premiership, such as the performance of Leicester winning the league and this season, the efforts of Chelsea in standing tall and leading from the front under their new Italian manager Antonio Conte.

Arsenal will forever be known as the “Nearly Men” once Arsene Wenger remains in charge and this certainly cannot be the sort of future that Arsenal management will want going forward.

A new manager will bring a lot of positives to Arsenal football team, not least will be the impact of a change in attitude and with it most likely a good shake up in the squad. If Ozil and Sanchez want to leave, we must allow them to move on, unless we can show them both a pathway to success in the future.

So while, we can thank Arsene Wenger for his yeoman service to the Club, it is time to move on and evolve without him.