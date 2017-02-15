Time says we should get on the ‘Bay’

Salt Whistle Bay looks a tasty each-way proposition for an ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over nine furlongs of Kempton polytrack this evening, ability to act effectively on this surface is an edge for the twice-raced Royal Applause colt.

Rae Guest’s charge improved considerably for debut experience on a similar surface around Lingfield nigh on six weeks ago, over a mile!

One man never to question is this particular Newmarket-based trainer, Rae will be convinced stamina wont be at issue and the time-handicap mark for Salt Whistle Bay is definitely right up to scratch.

Peaceful Passage, rated 73 judged on three efforts, is the likely favourite, especially being trained by John Gosden but the ex-champion trainer will be aware the BHA mark of this War Front filly is too high.

Big John usually likes to have maiden runners testing opposition with front-running tactics, you can bet Nicky Mackay will be positive and Martin Dwyer tracking on Salt Whistle Bay, waiting to pounce at the ‘cut-out’ two furlongs from home, along with Tomorrow Mystery, mount of ‘crack’ apprentice, Hollie Doyle.

Earlier Danny Tudhope is back on Mime Dance for a tough-looking Classified Selling Stakes over seven furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta.

Tudhope, ‘computer champion’ for 2017, was aboard this David O’Meara-trained Notnowcato gelding when he achieved a ‘career-best’ over a mile at Pontefract last August, good, fast ground is similar to tapeta which indeed has been described as firm around Dunstall Park by several senior jockeys.

Mime Dance is worth a speculative place punt but these ‘aged’ sellers take some winning, often tougher than handicaps and the form of this race could be worth following. They wont be hanging about!

Doyle sidelined by fracture James Doyle is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hairline fracture in his wrist in a fall at Randwick on Monday.

Doyle, who is currently filling the role as Godolphin’s retained rider in Australia, fell from Pearls in the Group Three Triscay Stakes at the Sydney track.

He will now miss part of the Sydney Autumn racing carnival but is hoping to be back within the next few weeks.

Godolphin has confirmed no replacement for Doyle is immediately being sought, with head Australian trainer John O’Shea likely to select riders from those already used throughout the course of the season.

Currency on course for festival

Martin Keighley expects Any Currency to be much more competitive on his next start in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Although pulling up over regulation fences at Prestbury Park on New Year’s Day, the 14-year-old showed that he still retains plenty of enthusiasm when finishing third on his switch back to cross country obstacles at the end of last month.

The veteran chaser, who finished second in both the 2014 and 2015 renewal of the race, was stripped of his win in the three-mile-seven-furlong conditions event 12 months ago after testing positive for a prohibited substance.