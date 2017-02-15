T&T U-20s wins final training match

T&T’s Under 20 Men’s team will arrive in San Jose, Costa Rica, this afternoon ahead of their opening match of the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship against Bermuda on Sunday at the Ricardo Saprissa Stadium.

T&T completed its training camp in Cali, Colombia, on a winning note Monday as a 25th minute goal by Noah Powder was enough to earn them a 1-0 victory over Cardoso FC’s Under-20 team in the closing training match.

The victory was the team’s second of a five-match schedule that follows a 2-0 win over Club America U-20s at the weekend. T&T also drew two and lost one of the other two matches.

The team will be joined in Costa Rica by head of delegation Wayne Cunningham, team doctor Dave Delandro and goalkeeper coach Clayton Ince. The former Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper replaces Ross Russell who has joined the Men’s Senior team staff as the goalkeeping coach ahead of the upcoming training camp. Also expected to leave for Costa Rica is Belgium-based forward Nicholas Dillon.

Head coach Brian Williams summed up the training camp, saying he was pleased to see the team gathering momentum with victories in their closing two games.

“Generally it was a period well spent over in Cali as we were able to put the players through a proper programme in the lead up to the tournament in Costa Rica. We had the opportunity to play five training games that were necessary for us and it was pleasing to see the way the team was able to gather momentum and begin to look like a cohesive unit in the final two games, both of which we were able to get victories,” Williams said.

“At this point in time I can say we were able to get the team up to a satisfactory level during the period in Cali. The players remained focused throughout the camp, the facilities were of a good standard and we were able to concentrate on football throughout,” he added.

“Once we are in Costa Rica, the approach changes as now we will focus all our energies on match day which is when we face Bermuda (February 19th) in our opening fixture. We have gathered the necessary information on the opponents and along with my coaching staff, we will plan for the matches ahead and ensure that our players are ready for the challenges we will face in Costa Rica,” Williams said.

SQUADS

Under 20 Roster for Costa Rica

Goalkeepers

Montel Joseph (Boreham Wood FC/ENG)

Denzil Smith (Shiva Boys College)

Defenders

Simeon Bailey (Barataria South Sec)

Kori Cupid (Presentation College)

Isaiah Garcia (W-Connection FC)

Taryk Sampson (Ma Pau Stars)

Shane Sandy (Naparima College)

Midfielders

Morgan Bruce De Rouche (Queens Park Rangers FC/ENG)

Micah Lansiquot (Mucurapo East Sec)

Stephon Marcano (Fatima College)

Kierron Mason (Marabella Crisis Centre)

Jabari Mitchell (W-Connection)

Noah Powder (New York Red Bulls)

Joshua Sitney (Alcons)

Forwards

Nicholas Dillon (Central FC/TRI)

Joshua Leach (Police FC/TRI)

Taofik Lucas-Walker (DC United/USA)

Rushawn Murphy (Malick Senior Comp)

Kathon St Hillaire (St Anthony’s College)

Josh Toussaint (St Ann’s Rangers)

Staff

Brian Williams – Head Coach

Kerry Jamerson – Assistant Coach

Clayton Ince- Goalkeeper Coach

Michael Taylor – Physio

Dexter Thomas – Trainer

Esmond O’Brien – Equipment Manager

Dave Delandro – Doctor

Dunston Williams – Manager

Wayne Cunningham – Head of Delegation