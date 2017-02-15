UTC deposits Police 28-18 in ASNL

The introduction of goal-shooter Aviann Archie in the circle for Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) was key to her team overpowering Police, 28-18, to advance to the final of the Jean Pierre Challenge final in the Courts All Sectors Netball League.

This was on Monday evening in the feature match of a triple-header at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua. Earlier in the Retro Division, TSTT topped Carib Senators, 21-19 and Les Enfants defeated Harlem, 31-19.

The last the two teams met, the match ended in a stalemate, 42-42, in the league competition on February 2.

It was Archie debuting with a brisk 20 goals from 25 tries for UTC after replacing opening goal-shooter Roannta Dalrymple, who was way off her best hitting a mere four in 14 attempts in a match their team was down 10-8 at the halfway mark.

Police got vital contributions from goal-shooter Patrice Goring and goal-attack Gurshier Grant down the other end of the court as it looked set to advance out of the semifinal round in the knockout for teams in the Championship Division.

However, the momentum changed in the second half in favour of UTC. The newcomers went on to outscore Police, 20-8 and progressed to the final carded for March 13.

UTC now awaits the winner of the other semifinal between Bermudez and the University of T&T (UTT) which takes place after the Carnival break (February 17-March 1) on March 6.

TSTT’s narrow three-goal victory moved them up the standings into third place with three wins and two losses in five matches. Debra Alie netted the bulk of TSTT’s goals with 16 in 25. A good shooting partnership between Joanne Payne (18/27) and Michelle Hutchins (13/20) helped Les Enfants, who remain second on the table behind leader Bermudez, to the easy win over Harlem.

Denise Rose was best for the losing side with 13 off 22.

results, standings & matches

Monday

Jean Pierre Knockout Challenge (Championship Division)

UTC 28 (Roannta Dalrymple 4/14, Ayanna Peters 4/12, Aviann Archie 20/25, Crystal Noel 0/2) vs Police 18 (Patrice Goring 13/18, Gurshier Grant 5/7, Kaysha Duncan 0/2). Halftime: 10-8 (Police).

Retro Division

Carib Senators 19 (Julia Britto 13/24, Terry Jeremiah 6/11) vs TSTT 21(Olivia Le Platte 5/6, Debra Alie 16/25). Quarter scores: 5-4 (Senators), 11-8 (Senators), 15-12 (TSTT).

Les Enfants 31 (Joanne Payne 18/27, Michelle Hutchins 13/20) vs Harlem 19 (Denise Rose 13/22, Michelle Sylvester 6/10). Quarter scores:6-4, 16-6, 22-12 (Les Enfants).

Retro Standings

Place Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Bermudez 4 4 0 0 115 78 37 8

2 Les Enfants 5 3 0 2 146 103 43 6

3 TSTT 5 3 0 2 104 101 3 6

4 Carib Senators 5 2 0 3 114 106 8 4

5 Harlem 5 0 0 5 94 185 -91 0

Tomorrow matches

Championship Division

Jabloteh vs TSTT, 5.30 pm

Las Lomas vs Police, 6.45 pm