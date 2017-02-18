Central FC cries foul

Jan-Michael Williams, the goalkeeper of reigning Pro League champion team Cen­tral FC and his manager/owner Brent Sancho believes that the team and by extension profes­sional football in T&T are being disrespected by Sports Minister Darryl Smith.

In a press release yesterday from the club, both the national player and Sancho, expressed their concerns with the lack of treatment they claim from the minister.

According to the release, “When we won our second successive Car­ibbean Club Championship last year, we received no recognition from Minister Smith,” said Williams. “It was the highest profile sporting achievement by any team from T&T in 2016, yet we didn’t even receive a letter of congratulations.”

Williams continued, “The club did receive a congratulatory letter from both the president of Fifa and Conca­caf, commenting on the outstanding achievement. It’s very disappointing as a player in our national sport to see the lack of respect for our achieve­ments.”

Central FC managing director, Brent Sancho remains mystified by the lack of interest from minister Smith.

Sancho noted that, “Of course, being a former Minister of Sport for the opposition, people would expect me to criticise Darryl Smith. I try to steer clear of political statements but I cannot stay quiet any longer. As a former footballer, I am amazed that the minister has never acknowledged the TT Pro League clubs. He has re­fused to meet individual clubs and has taken no interest in the profes­sional league, yet he’s held meetings with the new Super League owners, which has not yet been formally rat­ified by TTFA.”

Sancho said that the actions of the Minister of Sport directly effect the support available from potential sponsors.

Sancho added, “It’s crazy because on one hand the minister is cutting funding to the Pro League and saying clubs need to be more self sufficient, but he does nothing to help them achieve this. He should be regularly speaking of the accomplishments of the Pro League, which would greatly assist clubs in become self funded.”

Sancho pointed out that Central FC is the only club from T&T to win the CFU Caribbean Club Champion­ship back to back while also winning its domestic league.

The former 2006 World Cup player said he feels Smith is attempting to shut down the professional league. “There can be no other explaination. ok, you make cost cutting decisions, but why start at the top? Our profes­sional football is admired overseas. It provides employment for hundreds of people, many of whom would possibly find it difficult to secure meaningful employment elsewhere. Imagine what we could achieve with proper support from the Ministry of Sport and Corporate T&T,” said Sancho.

Central FC brand

The release outlined that, “Central continue to build their brand over­seas. Nineteen-year-old Nicholas Dillon, has joined Belgian 2nd Di­vision club, K.Patro Maasmechel­en. His Central team mate, Nath­aniel Garcia is expected to join him shortly at the Belgian club. Another of Central FC’s talented young play­ers, Jem Gordon has departed to USA for trials.”

Sancho said that the club, which has been meeting with potential in­vestors over the last 18 months, is near to clinching a partnership with a consortium that has interests in several clubs across Europe.

“These things don’t move quickly,” said Sancho. “The interest in Central is dependent on several other deals going through in Europe. All we can do is carry on winning titles to ensure that the interest remains while they complete their affairs.

However, I would estimate that there’s a 90% chance of new in­vestors coming on board before we compete in the CFU finals in May.”

Everyone at Central also wishes to congratulate Stern John on his appointment as assistant coach to the national team. His appointment reflects the hard work he has put into the club over the last season and a half and his influence on the team is apparent from the clubs continued success.