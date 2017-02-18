Cummings ready to regain final team spot

Central FC midfield­er Keron Cummings is grateful to be able to contest for Senior Team selection again a little more than a year after being sidelined after suf­fering gun shot wounds.

Cummings was forced to stay away from the game last year, undergoing re­hab before taking the pitch again with Central FC. And though not quite back to the form that saw him break into the starting team at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup, Cummings is feeling good again.

“I am grateful to God for this op­portunity to rejoin the national team and press for selection for the two World Cup qualifiers in March. And I would like to thank head coach Den­nis Lawrence for seeing it fit to bring me back in the team at this time,” Cummings said.

“I intend to give it my all, work hard and try to do what is best for the team during the upcoming training camp and hopefully I can be part of the team in March.”

Cummings was named among 27 players called up by Dennis Lawrence for a training camp beginning on Monday. If it’s one player the Mex­icans will recall is the former W Con­nection player after his second half double put them on the backfoot in the 4-4 draw during the Gold Cup in 2014.

“It’s been a long road back and I still have some way to go but I am hungry again and I really want to work my way back into the final team and try to help us push forward in the remaining qualifying matches,” Cummings added.

Bermudans make changes before facing T&T U20s

Reports out of Bermuda suggests that mystery surrounds the reasons behind three last-minute changes to the Bermuda under 20 team prior to their opening CONCACAF qualify­ing match against T&T tomorrow in San Jose, Costa Rica

Bermuda made three changes to the original squad submitted to CONCACAF, with North Vil­lage pair Azende Furbert and Rai Sampson, and Dandy Town’s Jahtino Richardson-Martin being replaced with Somerset Eagles’ Nathan Rego, Jahnazae Swan, of Dandy Town, and Village’s Zenawi Bowen.

Mark Wade, the Bermuda Football Association president, declined to explain the reasons behind the late changes.

“From our perspective we with­drew three players, the reasons for that are an internal matter and we don’t comment on that,” Wade said.

Bermuda’s squad boasts 14 players who are based overseas in England and the United States. Among the overseas players are Bristol City forward Osagi Bascome and Walsall midfielder Kacy-Milan Butterfield, who captained the team at the Car­ibbean Under-20 Championship in Curaçao last October.

T&T’s under 20 squad arrived in San Jose on Wednesday ahead fol­lowing a training camp in Colombia.

Morace: It’s no longer a man’s game

National senior women’s team head coach Carolina Morace says she studies the best men’s team in the world such as Real Madrid, Bar­celona and Bayern Munich in order to keep herself in tune with the ongoing changes in the game today.

A FIFA legend ambassador for women’s football, largely rated as one of the best ever women play­ers to emerge from Europe and now one of the top women coaches in the world, Morace said in a recent arti­cle with Players Tribune headlined “No longer a Man’s game” that she is hoping to take women’s football in T&T to level that can see the country compete on a world level.

“I try to study the best teams in the world as much as I can. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich — they all play the game at the highest level tactically,” Morace stated.

“And my biggest takeaway from watching them play was the idea of buildup. For a team like Barcelona, the keeper’s distribution is a very important part of each attack.

“These are the little things that are holding our women’s game back.

“I hope to bring these ideas with me as I head (along with the rest of my staff) to Trinidad and Tobago. There’s talent there, and I believe it’s a great place for me to start over and work with an enthusiastic group of young women,” she added.

