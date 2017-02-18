Lara dedicates today’s T20 match to Sabga, Anderson

Champion batsman Brian Lara will commence his community T20 cricket tour this afternoon at the Barataria Oval Ground, Barataria, from 5 pm.

The batting superstar is using the sport and skills he knows best to reach out to the young people of T&T and he promised that he will do it community-by-community to send his positive message.

Lara and several of friends will take the field out at 78 Sparrow Avenue, alongside the like of West Indies Test batsman Darren Bravo, former Test players Dinanath Ramnarine, Denesh Ramdin, who is the T&T captain, pace bowler Fidel Edwards and others like Kevon Cooper, Lin­coln Roberts, the hard hitting Kirk Edwards and his good friend Dwight Yorke, who will be part of the event.

He said yesterday, “I will be dedi­cating my fist game of this Island—wide Tour to two of my best friends in sport that recently passed—Mr John Sabga and Mr Scott Anderson. It is difficult to find a more passionate and knowledgeable man in sport as John Sabga and it’s guys like him that inspires you daily to keep going. As an exited professional cricketer every­one knows about my love for golf, and it is Scott Anderson who was my coach and my business partner in golf and most importantly, my friend. Both passed from cancer and both gone too soon. Just young men. This one is for them, I miss them dearly. May they both RIP.”

As it pertains to players for the game, I wish to share with you news of some of the guys who will be playing tomorrow (meaning today) and in the other installments of the tour: “Exciting and promising Jacob Bethell, who is 13 years old and from Barbados. He represents Barbados at under 15 level. The first time I saw him was early last year at Franklin Stephenson Academy and you tell he has ball sense, but with that I also saw exceptional talent.”

On Thursday, Lara, who holds the record for scoring 501 runs in an innings, expressed his concern about T&T. Without making di­rect comments or reference about the current crime situation he said, “Today, what’s going on in T&T we need a little positive energy coming out. If we could just affect two or three youngsters in any particular community, it would be wonderful.”

Lara said his objective is that the message from the venture is to give young people hope.

He continued, “We are not dealing with failures very well in this country. I think a very big part of any sports­man’s life is to deal with failures because the more you get knocked down, you pick yourself back up and move on. The former West Indies captain explained, “We have a lot of youngsters who are experiencing a lot of hardships and they are turning to alternative things to do.”

Lara is calling on the public to show their support for the event attend since this is about showing that we care.