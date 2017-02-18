Matabal, MacKenzie prime for Women’s golf title

Karina Matabal and Serena Mackenzie, who tied second place finishers in last year’s Ladies Golf Open, will fancy their chances of claiming the title at the Nestle Svelty and Nescafe Dolce Gusto sponsored competition which starts today and ends tomorrow.

This will be at the St Andrews Golf course in Moka, Maraval. Tee off is at 9 am in the tournament which will serve a national team qualifier.

A new winner will emerge as two-time champion 19-year-old, Ysabelle Lawrence, is not among the 61 participants that will be playing in the 29th edi­tion of the two-day tournament, which received a contribution of TT$80,000 from its sponsor. Law­rence is unable to defend her title this year due to academic respon­sibilities abroad.

Lawrence then, had retained her title after finishing nine shots clear of Matabal and Mackenzie who were both tied for second place. The two were eventually only separated by Matabal’s better second day score. Marlyn Jackson, who took the net prize in the 1st flight, will also be back.

This year, 19 overseas players will participate from territories includ­ing Antigua, Barbados, Canada, Curacao, St Kitts, Suriname and the United Kingdom.

Standout players from last year Surinamese duo Geertje van Kessel and Margerith van der Jagt, who took first and second places in the 2nd flight are back to compete.

The competition will be played in three flights to accommodate all handicap levels and will be con­tested as strokeplay over 36 holes with the second round tomorrow.

Before the Open begins, the La­dies Section will host a warm-up tournament and cocktail reception for its players, which attracts lady golfers from the Caribbean and further afield.

During the cheque handover last Thursday at the company’s head office in Valsayn, Elisa Doldron, head of Consumer Marketing at Nestle, expressed great pride in being a part of the advancement of women’s golf in T&T and the region, by extension. Supporting her sentiment, Rae-Ann Clem­ent-Harper, senior Consumer Marketing manager, Nescafe Dolce Gusto, highlighted the superior fit between women’s golf, a premium sport, and Dolce Gusto, a premium coffee.

In response, Elizabeth Lawrence, Treasurer of the St Andrews Golf Club, Ladies Section, thanked the sponsor for its continued support in the promotion of women, and ladies golf in particular, through its brands.

MONDAY’S DRAW

First Flight

Time; Player 1; Player2; Player 3

9 am: Gillian Quesnel; Liz Lawrence

9.10 am: Violet Roopchand; Shirley Kluyver

9.20 am: Serena Mackenzie; Jewel Rokx; Karina Matabadal

9.30 am: Zoe Correia; Amoy Chang Fong; Mi­chelle Da Silva

9.40 am: Ana Ferreira; Lynn McLeod; Joanne Bryden

9.50 am: Marlyn Jackson; Sarah Ramphal; Yeli Lee

Second Flight

10 am: Jennifer Grainger; Jenny Walker; Louise Jones

10.10 am: Brenda Clarke; Lilian Hermelijn; Sandra Montano

10.20 am: Jackie Crawford; Diana Austin; Stella Van der Roest

10.30 am: Thea Adriaans; Samantha Juteram; Kitty Murphy

10.40 am: Angela Hodgkinson; Gisele Marfleet; Synthia Nelson

11 am: Caroline Aleong; Sherry Ann Fortune; Susan Meah John

Third Flight

11.20 am: Rasheeda Joseph; Vijanti Solomon; Salisha Ragoo

11.30 am: Paige Hurd; Diane Julien; Phyllis Mo­hammed

11.40 am: Diana Oemrawsingh; Jocelyn Maxime; Margerith Van der Jagt

11.50 am: Hanka Wolterstoft; Chandra Jagger­nauth; Ramdai Mohammed

12.00 pm: Rasha Ter Braack; Gwen Bailey; Geertje Van Kessel

12.10 pm: Carolin Beharry; Symoniez Clouston; Marika Caesar

12.20 pm: Moy Hosang; Sita Mungroo; Cristina Mueller

12.30 pm: Petra Beems; Michelle Berry; Leonita Wilson