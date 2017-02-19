Central Sports hammer Tableland

Newly promoted Central Sports defeated Tableland United by 10 wickets on the second day of their TTCB Premiership clash at Felicity, yesterday.

Starting the day on six without loss in their second innings, Tableland were undermined by Shazan Babwah, Stephen Shaddick and Rakesh Maharaj with two wickets apiece and bowled out for 102. After their first innings effort of 133 all out was overhauled by Central Sports 180, it meant they gave them just 56 runs to win, which they did without losing a wicket. Opener Kamil Pooran hustled the result with an unbeaten 40.

At the Oval defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club conceded first innings to Merryboys, falling for 237 in reply to the visitors 318. Queen’s Park eventual total of 237 represented a recovery, as they were 137/7 at one point. All rounder Tion Webster flexed his muscles in getting 67, while skipper Justin Guillen made 40 at the top of the order. The man doing the damage for Merryboys was national player Marlon Richards, who bagged 5/69. With a lead of 81 on first innings, Merryboys closed the second day in a spot of bother on 53/4, as Webster came back to take 2/14. They now lead by 134 runs, with six wickets in hand going into the final day today.

At Charlieville the clash between Alescon Comets and PowerGen was totally washed out due to the inclement weather. At Wilson Road, rain also affected the clash between Clarke Road and Victoria, as only one over was bowled. Victoria resuming on 269/7 reached 271/7 when the heavens opened.

All matches get off at 10am today.

PREMIERSHIP I SCORES

At Pierre Road: Alescon Comets 341/8 (Kirk Edwards 156, Keon Joseph 33, Andy Gobin 57) vs PowerGen.

At the Oval: Merryboys 318 all out (Mario Belcon 98, Isaiah Rajah 72, Lincoln Roberts 60no) & 53/4 (Tion Webster 2/14) vs QPCC 237 all out (Tion Webster 67, Justin Guillen 40, Marlon Richards 5/69).

At Wilson Road: Victoria 271/7 (Gary Mathurin 63no, Keddy Lesporis 41, Savion Lara 36, Kerron Kanhai 34, Yannick Ottley 2/27, Jyd Goolie 2/34).

At Felicity: Tableland 133 all out (Shazan Babwah 5/50, Stephen Shaddick 4/38) & 102 all out (Stephen Shaddick 2/16, Shazan Babwah 2/22, Rakesh Maharaj 2/12) vs Central Sports 180 all out (Jahron Alfred 52, Kissondath Magram 41, K Negus 4/52) & 56/0 (Kamil Pooran 40no). Central Sports won by 10 wickets.